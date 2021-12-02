Red Wings Reassign Renouf, Criscuolo to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned center Kyle Criscuolo and defenseman Dan Renouf to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

After being recalled on Monday, Criscuolo made his NHL debut last night against Seattle and totaled 9:17 of ice time and a minus-one rating. The Harvard University graduate is currently enjoying a four-game point streak (3-6-9) from Nov. 20-28 with the Griffins. He posted back-to-back three-point (1-2-3) nights last week against Milwaukee and Chicago. Criscuolo's three-game goal streak (Nov. 20-26) tied Jonatan Berggren (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) for the longest on the team this season. The sixth-year pro is tied for third on the roster with 12 points (5-7-12) in just as many outings.

Renouf skated in one game for Detroit last week, logging a plus-two rating on Nov. 24 against St. Louis. Through 11 games this season with Grand Rapids, the Pickering, Ontario, native has two points (0-2-2) and 15 penalty minutes. Renouf is a two-time Calder Cup champion with Grand Rapids (2016-17) and Charlotte (2018-19). The sixth-year pro has appeared in 290 AHL games, amassing 74 points (10-64-74) and 405 penalty minutes.

