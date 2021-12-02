IceHogs Forward Josiah Slavin to Make NHL Debut Tonight; Becomes 102nd IceHog to Head to Blackhawks

December 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - Chicago Blackhawks forward Josiah Slavin becomes the 102nd Rockford IceHogs alumni to go to go from Rockford to the Blackhawks and the 134rd to reach the National Hockey League, making his NHL debut tonight against the Washington Capitals.

Slavin, 22, earned his first NHL call-up on Monday after skating in 15 games with the IceHogs this season, adding four goals and four assists for eight points and was tied for first in the AHL with two shorthanded goals. Last season, the Erie, Colorado, native skated in 15 games with the IceHogs, netting seven points (3G, 4A) after completing his second season at Colorado College. He scored his first pro goal in his pro debut on Mar. 28 vs. Chicago.

Drafted by the Blackhawks in the seventh round (193rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Slavin led Colorado College with eight assists and 13 points in 2020-21 and paced Tigers' freshman with 13 points (5G, 8A) during the 2019-20 campaign.

Prior to playing for Colorado College, Slavin spent the 2018-19 season with the Lincoln Stars and Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League. He recorded 20 points (14G, 6A) in 27 games with the Steel and notched eight points (4G, 4A) in 11 playoff games in leading Chicago to the Clark Cup finals.

Slavin is the brother of Carolina Hurricanes' defenseman Jaccob Slavin. His sister, Jordan, played hockey at the University of North Dakota.

The Rockford IceHogs continue their three-game road trip on Friday, Dec. 3 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. The two clubs rematch and the IceHogs close their trip on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. CT in West Michigan.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. for a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Dec. 21)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.