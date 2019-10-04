Moose Announce 2019 Opening Night Roster

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following moves in advance of setting their opening night roster for the 2019-20 AHL regular season.

Forward Emile Poirier has been signed to a professional tryout agreement

Forward Kamerin Nault has been signed to a professional tryout agreement

Forward Hunter Fejes has been signed to a professional tryout agreement

Forward Ryan White has been signed to a professional tryout agreement

Forward Derek Hulak has been signed to a professional tryout agreement

The Moose start the season with two goaltenders, 11 defenceman and 17 forwards.

The Moose head to Texas to drop the puck on the 2019-20 Regular Season this weekend. The campaign begins with a matchup against the San Antonio Rampage today, before the Moose head to Austin to face the Texas Stars on Saturday. Tune in to both games on moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Moose App starting 15 minutes before puck drop. Catch Saturday's game joined in progress on TSN 1290.

The Moose open their home schedule Friday, Oct. 11 when they host the Toronto Marlies. For more information about Season Seats, Mini Packs, 10-Ticket Flex Packs or to purchase single-game tickets, visit moosehockey.com/tickets.

