Dallas Stars Recall Caamano and Gardner
October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forwards Nick Caamano and Rhett Gardner from the Texas Stars.
Caamano (ka-MAN-oh), 21, recorded 24 points (12-12=24) in 73 regular-season games for Texas in 2018-19. Among rookies last season on Texas, he ranked third in goals (12) and fourth in assists (12). Over his four seasons in junior hockey, Caamano amassed 167 points (83-84=167) in 259 career games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with Hamilton, Flint and Plymouth. He registered 25 points (10-15=25) in 26 OHL postseason contests, helping lead Hamilton to the 2018 OHL Championship. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Ancaster, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Gardner, 23, made his professional debut during the 2018-19 campaign, posting five points (4-1=5) in 11 AHL games with Texas. Last season, he also skated in 37 games and recorded 15 points (8-7=15) with the University of North Dakota (NCAA). He represented North Dakota as an alternate captain during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns and helped the Fighting Hawks win the 2016 NCAA National Championship. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound native of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan was selected
Texas opens the regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. to begin Opening Weekend at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. They return the following night to face the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Rhett Gardner
(Andy Nietupski)
|
Texas Stars forward Nick Caamano
(Andy Nietupski)
