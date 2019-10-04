Dallas Stars Recall Caamano and Gardner

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forwards Nick Caamano and Rhett Gardner from the Texas Stars.

Caamano (ka-MAN-oh), 21, recorded 24 points (12-12=24) in 73 regular-season games for Texas in 2018-19. Among rookies last season on Texas, he ranked third in goals (12) and fourth in assists (12). Over his four seasons in junior hockey, Caamano amassed 167 points (83-84=167) in 259 career games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with Hamilton, Flint and Plymouth. He registered 25 points (10-15=25) in 26 OHL postseason contests, helping lead Hamilton to the 2018 OHL Championship. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Ancaster, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Gardner, 23, made his professional debut during the 2018-19 campaign, posting five points (4-1=5) in 11 AHL games with Texas. Last season, he also skated in 37 games and recorded 15 points (8-7=15) with the University of North Dakota (NCAA). He represented North Dakota as an alternate captain during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns and helped the Fighting Hawks win the 2016 NCAA National Championship. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound native of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan was selected

Texas opens the regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. to begin Opening Weekend at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. They return the following night to face the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

