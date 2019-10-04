Iowa Wild Announces Opening Night Roster

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild announced today the club's 2019-20 opening night roster, which consists of two goaltenders, eight defensemen and 17 forwards.

The roster of 27 includes:

Goaltenders: Kaapo Kahkonen, Mat Robson

Defensemen: Josh Atkinson, Matt Bartkowski, Louie Belpedio, Nick Boka, Brennan Menell, Matt Register, Keaton Thompson, Hunter Warner

Forwards: Sam Anas, Kyle Bauman, Colton Beck, Will Bitten, JT Brown, Connor Dewar, Brandon Duhaime, Gabriel Dumont, Mike Liambas, Ivan Lodnia, Gerry Mayhew, Mitch McLain, Cody McLeod, Kyle Rau, Dmitry Sokolov, Nico Sturm

With the roster announcement, the team also announced the signings of defenseman Keaton Thompson to an AHL standard player contract and defensemen Josh Atkinson and Matt Register to professional try-out agreements. The team also released defenseman Lester Lancaster from his training camp try-out.

Iowa plays host to the Rockford IceHogs Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena to begin the 2019-20 season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

