Monsters Start Season with 3-2 Win over Laval Rocket

LAVAL, QUEBEC - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters defeated the Laval Rocket 3-2 at Place Bell on Friday night. With the win, the Monsters are now 1-0-0-0 and currently tied for first place in the AHL's North Division standings with two points.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 2 -- - 3

LAV 1 0 1 -- - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 23 0/5 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

LAV 29 1/4 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks W 27 2 1-0-0

LAV Lindgren L 20 3 0-1-0

Cleveland Record: 1-0-0-0, T-1st North Division

Laval Record: 0-1-0-0, 4th North Division

Quick Hits:

The Monsters improve to 8-5-0-0 in the first game of the season and 3-1-0-0 when starting on the road. Trey Fix-Wolansky's game-winning goal was his first professional tally and Andrew Peeke registered his first professional point with an assist on the Monsters' opening goal . Calvin Thurkauf and Adam Clendening recorded the first two goals in the Monsters' win. Matiss Kivlenieks recorded his first win of the season stopping 27 shots while also picking up a secondary assist on the Monsters' third goal.

Next Game:

The Monsters conclude their road trip tomorrow afternoon with a 3:00 p.m. faceoff against the Rocket. Follow the games with full coverage on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

