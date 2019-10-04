Monsters Start Season with 3-2 Win over Laval Rocket
October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
LAVAL, QUEBEC - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters defeated the Laval Rocket 3-2 at Place Bell on Friday night. With the win, the Monsters are now 1-0-0-0 and currently tied for first place in the AHL's North Division standings with two points.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 2 -- - 3
LAV 1 0 1 -- - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 23 0/5 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
LAV 29 1/4 5/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks W 27 2 1-0-0
LAV Lindgren L 20 3 0-1-0
Cleveland Record: 1-0-0-0, T-1st North Division
Laval Record: 0-1-0-0, 4th North Division
Quick Hits:
The Monsters improve to 8-5-0-0 in the first game of the season and 3-1-0-0 when starting on the road. Trey Fix-Wolansky's game-winning goal was his first professional tally and Andrew Peeke registered his first professional point with an assist on the Monsters' opening goal . Calvin Thurkauf and Adam Clendening recorded the first two goals in the Monsters' win. Matiss Kivlenieks recorded his first win of the season stopping 27 shots while also picking up a secondary assist on the Monsters' third goal.
Next Game:
The Monsters conclude their road trip tomorrow afternoon with a 3:00 p.m. faceoff against the Rocket. Follow the games with full coverage on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters left wing Calvin Thurkauf gets high fives from the bench
