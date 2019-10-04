Canucks Assign Trio to Utica

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced Alex Biega, Nikolay Goldobin and Sven Baertschi have been assigned to the Comets. The Comets begin the regular season tomorrow night at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran's Memorial Arena against the Binghamton Devils at 7:05 p.m.

The Comets open the home portion of their schedule on Wednesday, October 16 against the Syracuse Crunch at 7 p.m. Opening weekend continues with a fan-friendly two-day Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday before the team takes on the visiting Checkers and Americans. The weekend concludes with a Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Blue Oyster Cult and Silver Arrow concert on Sunday, October 20. Tickets for all events can be purchased online at www.empirestatetix.com or by calling the Box Office at 315-790-9070.

