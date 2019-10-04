Stockton Announces Captains for 2019-20 Season
October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
The Stockton Heat announce captains for the 2019-20 season. Forward, Byron Froese will serve as the fourth captain in team history. Alternate captains are Brandon Davidson, Ryan Lomberg and Buddy Robinson.
Froese becomes the fourth captain in Heat history, joining Aaron Johnson, Mike Angelidis and Rod Pelley.
Froese signed with the Calgary Flames this summer on July 1st and is entering his first season with the organization. Froese was a captain the last two seasons with the Laval Rocket, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers prior to the NHL trade deadline last season. The centerman had 21 goals and 44 points last season between Laval and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Davidson is set to make his Stockton Heat debut tonight after signing a one-year deal with the Calgary Flames this summer on July 1st. Davidson has played in 162 NHL games and 156 AHL games during his seven year pro career.
Lomberg returns for his fifth season in Stockton and his second as an alternate captain. Lomberg ranks second in Heat history with 198 games played, scoring 38 goals and 89 points.
Robinson returns to Stockton for his second year on his two-year, two-way deal with the Calgary Flames. Serving as an alternate captain last season, Robinson tied a career high with 28 assists in 65 games and led all Heat forwards with a +10 rating.
Per AHL rules, only two alternate captains will be designated with the "A" for each Heat game.
