Condors Open Season with $2 Michelob Ultras and $1 Dogs Tonight

October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors, defending Pacific Division champions, open the 2019-20 regular season on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena tonight at 7 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls. Great seats start at $12 ($13 day of game) and are available online at AXS.com, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $2 Michelob Ultra and $1 hot dogs tonight presented by Eyewitness News, 101.1 ESPN, and Michelob Ultra. The Condors will raise a 2018-19 Pacific Division champions banner to the rafters pre-game. Head to The Tower Craft Bar and Grill for a pre-game "Tailgate at the Tower" beginning at 5 p.m. located one block west of the arena.

Programming note: due to Dodgers baseball, tonight's radio broadcast will air on Comedy 800 AM and through the iHeartRadio App. It is a free preview weekend of AHLTV as well.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Mechanics Bank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 for Condors365 Members)

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Prime Rib

Baked Potatoes

Roasted Broccoli

Spinach Salad

Cheesecake

TAP ROOM

Prime Rib Sandwich

Chippers

BARS!

Crossbar Craft Beer Pub

Ice Level Lounge (free with any ticket, must be 21+)

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP: iTunes |Google Play

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors open their 22nd season (5th in the AHL) at home against the San Diego Gulls. Last season, Bakersfield went 4-4-2 against San Diego including a 2-1-2 mark at home. The teams will meet a total of eight times this season.

HOME OPENERS

All-time, the Condors are 13-7-1 in home openers, including a 3-1-0 mark in the AHL It is the first time ever that the Condors will open a season (home or away) against San Diego. Last season, Bakersfield beat Stockton 8-1 in the team's season opener at home.

SEASON OPENERS

The Condors are also 13-7-1 in season openers with a 3-1-0 record in the AHL. It is the third time in five years that the Condors season opener is also their home opener.

TOP FOUR RETURN

The Condors return their top four leading scorers from the regular season a year ago. LW Tyler Benson (15g-51a-66pts) led the team in scoring and finished second in the AHL rookie scoring race. C Cooper Marody (19g-45a-64pts) was second on the team and third among rookies. LW Joe Gambardella paced the team with 29 goals and was third on the team in scoring with 48 points. RW Josh Currie was fourth with 41 points (27g-14a) in 53 games.

A REMATCH

Tonight is the first meeting between Bakersfield and San Diego since the 2019 Calder Cup Pacific Division Finals. San Diego won the series in six games in a series which included a four-overtime Game 1 victory by the Gulls, an overtime win from the Condors in Game 3, and a double-overtime game winner from Currie in Game 5.

STARRETT MANS THE CREASE

G Shane Starrett is back between the pipes for his second season in Bakersfield. Last year, he went 27-7-5 with a 2.33 GAA and .918 save percentage. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and AHL Second All-Star Team.

CONDORS NOTES

Head coach Jay Woodcroft returns behind the bench after signing a three-year extension through the 2021-22 season... Following offseason surgery, RW Kailer Yamamoto is healthy for opening night. He had 18 points (10g-8a) in 27 games a season ago... RW Sam Gagner is expected to make his Bakersfield debut. The 30-year old has played 802 NHL games.

GULLS NOTES

San Diego features a new head coach in Kevin Dineen. He was most recently an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks and was formerly the head coach of the Florida Panthers from 2011-14... In the offseason, RW Andrew Poturalski joined the organization from the defending Calder Cup Champion Charlotte Checkers... The Gulls goaltending duo features Kevin Boyle and

Anthony Stolarz, who spent time with the Oilers a season ago.

TRANSACTIONS

10/3 - D Evan Bouchard recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

10/3 - D Ethan Bear assisgned to Bakersfield

9/31 - D William Lagesson assigned to Bakersfield

10/1 - RW Sam Gagner assigned to Bakersfield

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.