Condors Open Season with $2 Michelob Ultras and $1 Dogs Tonight
October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors, defending Pacific Division champions, open the 2019-20 regular season on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena tonight at 7 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls. Great seats start at $12 ($13 day of game) and are available online at AXS.com, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).
PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $2 Michelob Ultra and $1 hot dogs tonight presented by Eyewitness News, 101.1 ESPN, and Michelob Ultra. The Condors will raise a 2018-19 Pacific Division champions banner to the rafters pre-game. Head to The Tower Craft Bar and Grill for a pre-game "Tailgate at the Tower" beginning at 5 p.m. located one block west of the arena.
Programming note: due to Dodgers baseball, tonight's radio broadcast will air on Comedy 800 AM and through the iHeartRadio App. It is a free preview weekend of AHLTV as well.
Please allow extra time for arrival as Mechanics Bank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 for Condors365 Members)
TONIGHT
The Bakersfield Condors open their 22nd season (5th in the AHL) at home against the San Diego Gulls. Last season, Bakersfield went 4-4-2 against San Diego including a 2-1-2 mark at home. The teams will meet a total of eight times this season.
HOME OPENERS
All-time, the Condors are 13-7-1 in home openers, including a 3-1-0 mark in the AHL It is the first time ever that the Condors will open a season (home or away) against San Diego. Last season, Bakersfield beat Stockton 8-1 in the team's season opener at home.
SEASON OPENERS
The Condors are also 13-7-1 in season openers with a 3-1-0 record in the AHL. It is the third time in five years that the Condors season opener is also their home opener.
TOP FOUR RETURN
The Condors return their top four leading scorers from the regular season a year ago. LW Tyler Benson (15g-51a-66pts) led the team in scoring and finished second in the AHL rookie scoring race. C Cooper Marody (19g-45a-64pts) was second on the team and third among rookies. LW Joe Gambardella paced the team with 29 goals and was third on the team in scoring with 48 points. RW Josh Currie was fourth with 41 points (27g-14a) in 53 games.
A REMATCH
Tonight is the first meeting between Bakersfield and San Diego since the 2019 Calder Cup Pacific Division Finals. San Diego won the series in six games in a series which included a four-overtime Game 1 victory by the Gulls, an overtime win from the Condors in Game 3, and a double-overtime game winner from Currie in Game 5.
STARRETT MANS THE CREASE
G Shane Starrett is back between the pipes for his second season in Bakersfield. Last year, he went 27-7-5 with a 2.33 GAA and .918 save percentage. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and AHL Second All-Star Team.
CONDORS NOTES
Head coach Jay Woodcroft returns behind the bench after signing a three-year extension through the 2021-22 season... Following offseason surgery, RW Kailer Yamamoto is healthy for opening night. He had 18 points (10g-8a) in 27 games a season ago... RW Sam Gagner is expected to make his Bakersfield debut. The 30-year old has played 802 NHL games.
GULLS NOTES
San Diego features a new head coach in Kevin Dineen. He was most recently an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks and was formerly the head coach of the Florida Panthers from 2011-14... In the offseason, RW Andrew Poturalski joined the organization from the defending Calder Cup Champion Charlotte Checkers... The Gulls goaltending duo features Kevin Boyle and
Anthony Stolarz, who spent time with the Oilers a season ago.
TRANSACTIONS
10/3 - D Evan Bouchard recalled by Edmonton (NHL)
10/3 - D Ethan Bear assisgned to Bakersfield
9/31 - D William Lagesson assigned to Bakersfield
10/1 - RW Sam Gagner assigned to Bakersfield
