Wolf Pack Announce Faceoff Time Changes
October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, October 4, 2019: Spectra, operators of the XL Center and the Hartford Wolf Pack, announced today that faceoff time for the following three Wolf Pack home games at the XL Center has been changed from 7:00 to 7:30 PM:
Saturday, October 12 vs. Springfield
Saturday, November 9 vs. Belleville
Saturday, December 7 vs. Binghamton
Tickets for those games, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2019
- Devils Announce Opening Night Roster - Binghamton Devils
- Dallas Stars Recall Caamano and Gardner - Texas Stars
- Colorado Eagles Make Series of Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Carcone Thankful to Continue Playing Close to Home - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Announce Faceoff Time Changes - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Set to Open 82nd Season Saturday Night - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Name Captains for 2019-20 Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Announce Opening Night Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Join the Griffins for Their Home Opener Next Friday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Paul Carey Named Captain of the Providence Bruins - Providence Bruins
- American Hockey League's 84th Season Begins Tonight - AHL
- Ontario Reign Announce Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Moose Announce 2019 Opening Night Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Open Season at Colorado Friday - Stockton Heat
- Condors Open Season with $2 Michelob Ultras and $1 Dogs Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Opening Night Roster - Syracuse Crunch
- 2019-20 Season Preview: Q&A with Troy Mann - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Announce Season-Opening Roster - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Release 2019-20 Opening Night Roster - Utica Comets
- Penguins Sign Stefan Noesen - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview - October 4 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds Unveil 2019-20 Opening Night Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.