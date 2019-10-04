Wolf Pack Announce Faceoff Time Changes

HARTFORD, October 4, 2019: Spectra, operators of the XL Center and the Hartford Wolf Pack, announced today that faceoff time for the following three Wolf Pack home games at the XL Center has been changed from 7:00 to 7:30 PM:

Saturday, October 12 vs. Springfield

Saturday, November 9 vs. Belleville

Saturday, December 7 vs. Binghamton

Tickets for those games, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

