Devils Announce Opening Night Roster
October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils have announced the 24-man roster that will hit the ice tomorrow night against the Utica Comets at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
# PLAYER POS HT WT SH HOMETOWN DOB PREVIOUS TEAM GP G A PTS
2 Michael Paliotta D 6-4 203 R Westport, CT 4/6/1993 Stockton (AHL) 32 0 4 4
6 Colton White D 6-1 188 L London, ON 5/3/1997 Binghamton (AHL) 71 7 23 30
New Jersey (NHL) 3 0 0 0
7 Matt Tennyson D 6-2 205 R Minneapolis, MN 4/23/1990 Rochester (AHL) 47 4 17 21
Buffalo (NHL) 4 0 0 0
8 Josh Jacobs D 6-2 211 R Shelby Township, MI 2/15/1996 Binghamton (AHL) 69 3 10 13
New Jersey (NHL) 1 0 0 0
9 Michael McLeod C 6-2 188 R Mississauga, ON 2/3/1998 Binghamton (AHL) 55 6 27 33
New Jersey (NHL) 21 0 3 3
10 Ben Street C 6-0 194 L Coquitlam, BC 2/13/1987 San Diego (AHL) 32 9 17 26
Anaheim (NHL) 21 3 2 5
11 Brett Seney C 5-9 167 R London, ON 2/28/1996 New Jersey (NHL) 51 5 8 13
Binghamton (AHL) 26 3 16 19
13 Brandon Baddock C 6-3 220 L Vermillion, ALTA 3/29/1995 Binghamton (AHL) 67 3 7 10
14 Joey Anderson RW 5-11 203 R Roseville, MN 6/19/1998 New Jersey (NHL) 34 4 3 7
Binghamton (AHL) 13 2 4 6
17 Egor Sharangovich LW 6-2 205 L Minsk, BLR 6/6/1998 Binghamton (AHL) 69 9 8 17
18 Blake Speers C 5-11 184 R Sault Ste. Marie, ON 1/2/1997 Binghamton (AHL) 43 3 5 8
20 Fabian Zetterlund C 5-11 218 R Karlstad, SWE 8/25/1999 Farjestads (SWEHL) 16 2 2 4
22 Chris Conner RW 5-7 175 L Westland, MI 12/23/1983 Lehigh Valley (AHL) 72 16 35 51
23 Mikhail Maltsev LW 6-3 221 L St. Petersburg, RUS 3/12/1998 St. Petersburg (KHL) 13 1 1 2
24 Ludvig Larsson RW 6-0 185 L Malmo, SWE 10/2/1995 Penn State U. (NCAA) 39 9 16 25
Binghamton (AHL) 7 1 1 2
26 Ryan Schmelzer C 6-2 188 R Buffalo, NY 7/28/1993 Binghamton (AHL) 66 14 10 24
27 Marian Studenic RW 6-1 178 L Holiv, SVK 10/28/1998 Binghamton (AHL) 64 13 15 28
28 Brandon Gignac C 5-11 185 L Repentigny, PQ 11/7/1997 Binghamton (AHL) 66 12 24 36
New Jersey (NHL) 1 0 0 0
38 Jeremy Groleau D 6-3 197 L St. Nicolas, PQ 10/25/1999 Chicoutimi (QMJHL) 57 8 15 23
Binghamton (AHL) 5 1 1 2
42 Nathan Bastian RW 6-4 205 R Kitchener, ON 12/6/1997 Binghamton (AHL) 58 18 6 24
New Jersey (NHL) 7 3 0 3
43 Dakota Mermis D 6-0 194 L Alton, IL 1/5/1994 Tucson (AHL) 62 3 21 24
Arizona (NHL) 1 0 0 0
44 Julian Melchiori D 6-4 211 L Richmond Hill, ON 12/6/1991 Springfield (AHL) 54 6 6 12
# PLAYER HT WT SH HOMETOWN DOB PREVIOUS TEAM GP RECORD GA SO GAA
1 Evan Cormier 6-3 203 L Bowmanville, ON 11/6/1997 Binghamton (AHL) 15 5-8-0 41 1 2.96
Adirondack (ECHL) 6 1-4-1 20 0 3.87
31 Gilles Senn 6-5 202 L Visp, SUI 3/1/1996 Davos HC (Swiss-A) 20 5-15-0 62 0 3.19
Newfoundland (ECHL) 19 10-5-2 48 2 2.62
Binghamton will open up the 2019-20 season at home tomorrow, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!
