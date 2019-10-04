Devils Announce Opening Night Roster

October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils have announced the 24-man roster that will hit the ice tomorrow night against the Utica Comets at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

# PLAYER POS HT WT SH HOMETOWN DOB PREVIOUS TEAM GP G A PTS

2 Michael Paliotta D 6-4 203 R Westport, CT 4/6/1993 Stockton (AHL) 32 0 4 4

6 Colton White D 6-1 188 L London, ON 5/3/1997 Binghamton (AHL) 71 7 23 30

New Jersey (NHL) 3 0 0 0

7 Matt Tennyson D 6-2 205 R Minneapolis, MN 4/23/1990 Rochester (AHL) 47 4 17 21

Buffalo (NHL) 4 0 0 0

8 Josh Jacobs D 6-2 211 R Shelby Township, MI 2/15/1996 Binghamton (AHL) 69 3 10 13

New Jersey (NHL) 1 0 0 0

9 Michael McLeod C 6-2 188 R Mississauga, ON 2/3/1998 Binghamton (AHL) 55 6 27 33

New Jersey (NHL) 21 0 3 3

10 Ben Street C 6-0 194 L Coquitlam, BC 2/13/1987 San Diego (AHL) 32 9 17 26

Anaheim (NHL) 21 3 2 5

11 Brett Seney C 5-9 167 R London, ON 2/28/1996 New Jersey (NHL) 51 5 8 13

Binghamton (AHL) 26 3 16 19

13 Brandon Baddock C 6-3 220 L Vermillion, ALTA 3/29/1995 Binghamton (AHL) 67 3 7 10

14 Joey Anderson RW 5-11 203 R Roseville, MN 6/19/1998 New Jersey (NHL) 34 4 3 7

Binghamton (AHL) 13 2 4 6

17 Egor Sharangovich LW 6-2 205 L Minsk, BLR 6/6/1998 Binghamton (AHL) 69 9 8 17

18 Blake Speers C 5-11 184 R Sault Ste. Marie, ON 1/2/1997 Binghamton (AHL) 43 3 5 8

20 Fabian Zetterlund C 5-11 218 R Karlstad, SWE 8/25/1999 Farjestads (SWEHL) 16 2 2 4

22 Chris Conner RW 5-7 175 L Westland, MI 12/23/1983 Lehigh Valley (AHL) 72 16 35 51

23 Mikhail Maltsev LW 6-3 221 L St. Petersburg, RUS 3/12/1998 St. Petersburg (KHL) 13 1 1 2

24 Ludvig Larsson RW 6-0 185 L Malmo, SWE 10/2/1995 Penn State U. (NCAA) 39 9 16 25

Binghamton (AHL) 7 1 1 2

26 Ryan Schmelzer C 6-2 188 R Buffalo, NY 7/28/1993 Binghamton (AHL) 66 14 10 24

27 Marian Studenic RW 6-1 178 L Holiv, SVK 10/28/1998 Binghamton (AHL) 64 13 15 28

28 Brandon Gignac C 5-11 185 L Repentigny, PQ 11/7/1997 Binghamton (AHL) 66 12 24 36

New Jersey (NHL) 1 0 0 0

38 Jeremy Groleau D 6-3 197 L St. Nicolas, PQ 10/25/1999 Chicoutimi (QMJHL) 57 8 15 23

Binghamton (AHL) 5 1 1 2

42 Nathan Bastian RW 6-4 205 R Kitchener, ON 12/6/1997 Binghamton (AHL) 58 18 6 24

New Jersey (NHL) 7 3 0 3

43 Dakota Mermis D 6-0 194 L Alton, IL 1/5/1994 Tucson (AHL) 62 3 21 24

Arizona (NHL) 1 0 0 0

44 Julian Melchiori D 6-4 211 L Richmond Hill, ON 12/6/1991 Springfield (AHL) 54 6 6 12

# PLAYER HT WT SH HOMETOWN DOB PREVIOUS TEAM GP RECORD GA SO GAA

1 Evan Cormier 6-3 203 L Bowmanville, ON 11/6/1997 Binghamton (AHL) 15 5-8-0 41 1 2.96

Adirondack (ECHL) 6 1-4-1 20 0 3.87

31 Gilles Senn 6-5 202 L Visp, SUI 3/1/1996 Davos HC (Swiss-A) 20 5-15-0 62 0 3.19

Newfoundland (ECHL) 19 10-5-2 48 2 2.62

Binghamton will open up the 2019-20 season at home tomorrow, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.