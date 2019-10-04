Marlies Announce Opening Night Roster
October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2019 opening night roster. The Marlies roster consists of 24 players: 14 forwards, eight defencemen and two goaltenders.
The Marlies roster has six veteran players, two exempt veterans and four rookies. The average age of the group is 24.9 years old.
The Marlies begin their 15th season against the Belleville Senators at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 10 players who were developed with the Marlies (Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Rasmus Sandin and Dmytro Timashov).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2019
- Marlies Announce Opening Night Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Join the Griffins for Their Home Opener Next Friday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Paul Carey Named Captain of the Providence Bruins - Providence Bruins
- American Hockey League's 84th Season Begins Tonight - AHL
- Ontario Reign Announce Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Moose Announce 2019 Opening Night Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Open Season at Colorado Friday - Stockton Heat
- Condors Open Season with $2 Michelob Ultras and $1 Dogs Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Opening Night Roster - Syracuse Crunch
- 2019-20 Season Preview: Q&A with Troy Mann - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Announce Season-Opening Roster - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Release 2019-20 Opening Night Roster - Utica Comets
- Penguins Sign Stefan Noesen - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview - October 4 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds Unveil 2019-20 Opening Night Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.