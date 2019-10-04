Marlies Announce Opening Night Roster

The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2019 opening night roster. The Marlies roster consists of 24 players: 14 forwards, eight defencemen and two goaltenders.

The Marlies roster has six veteran players, two exempt veterans and four rookies. The average age of the group is 24.9 years old.

The Marlies begin their 15th season against the Belleville Senators at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 10 players who were developed with the Marlies (Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Rasmus Sandin and Dmytro Timashov).

