Sound Tigers Announce Season-Opening Roster

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today the team's season-opening roster for its 19th AHL campaign. The roster is comprised of 19 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders as Bridgeport opens the season tomorrow night against the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center.

Of the 31 players on the initial roster, 23 have previously worn the Sound Tigers sweater in at least one regular season game. The roster also includes 21 players on an NHL contract with the New York Islanders and six former first-round draft picks: Steve Bernier (2003, San Jose), Thomas Hickey (2007, Los Angeles), Josh Ho-Sang (2014, Islanders), Kieffer Bellows (2016, Islanders), Oliver Wahlstrom (2018, Islanders) and Simon Holmstrom (2019, Islanders).

Among the 10 AHL rookies, Holmstrom, 18, is the youngest player on the squad (May 24, 2001). Erik Brown, Arnaud Durandeau, Grant Hutton, Mason Jobst, Ryan MacKinnon, David Quenneville, Linus Soderstrom, Yanick Turcotte and Wahlstrom make up the other first-year players. The Sound Tigers season-opening roster also contains five veterans: Bernier, Ryan Bourque, Seth Helgeson, Hickey and Colin McDonald.

Furthermore, the roster features 4,814 games of AHL experience and 1,442 games of NHL experience (12 players).

Bridgeport's season-opening roster is listed below, numerically by position.

Forwards (19)

10 Ryan Bourque

11 Tanner Fritz*

12 Otto Koivula*

13 Colin McDonald

14 Matt Lorito*

15 Simon Holmstrom*

16 Oliver Wahlstrom*

17 Nick Schilkey

18 John Stevens

20 Kieffer Bellows*

21 Cole Bardreau*

24 Travis St. Denis*

25 Mason Jobst*

26 Josh Ho-Sang*

29 Arnaud Durandeau*

36 Jeff Kubiak

38 Erik Brown

37 Steve Bernier

43 Yanick Turcotte

Defensemen (9)

2 Seth Helgeson*

3 Thomas Hickey*

6 Mike Cornell

7 Grant Hutton*

8 Kyle Burroughs*

27 Parker Wotherspoon*

28 Sebastian Aho*

32 David Quenneville*

44 Ryan MacKinnon

Goaltenders (3)

30 Linus Soderstrom*

33 Christopher Gibson*

50 Jared Coreau*

* = Denotes players on an NHL contract

Bring on the T-Birds: The Sound Tigers open their 19th AHL season tomorrow night with a road matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. Bridgeport's home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

