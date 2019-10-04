Ontario Reign Announce Season-Opening Roster

October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced their 2019-20 season-opening roster.

The Reign's season-opening roster is as follows -

Goaltenders (2) - Cal Petersen, Matthew Villalta

Defensemen (9) - Mikey Anderson, Daniel Brickley, Kale Clague, Sean Durzi, Paul LaDue, Markus Phillips, Chaz Reddekopp, Ryan Stanton, Austin Strand

Forwards (15) - Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Lance Bouma, Jacob Doty, Mikey Eyssimont, Martin Frk, Boko Imama, Mario Kempe, Rasmus Kupari, Matt Luff, Brad Morrison, Nikolai Prokhorkin, Sheldon Rempal, Drake Rymsha, Johan Sodergran, Brett Sutter

The Reign begin their 2019-20 season tonight at Toyota Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. against the San Jose Barracuda.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, tonight in Ontario. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.