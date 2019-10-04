Syracuse Crunch Announce Opening Night Roster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 25 players on the 2019-20 opening night roster.

The Crunch will open their 26th season on the road against the Rochester Americans on Friday, Oct. 4 and will travel to Cleveland and Utica before returning to the War Memorial Arena to host the Charlotte Checkers for the Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Below is the complete opening night roster:

Goaltenders

No. Name Height Weight DOB Hometown

1 Mike Condon 6'2 196 4/27/1990 Holliston, MA

29 Scott Wedgewood 6'2 207 8/14/1992 Brampton, ON

70 Louis Domingue 6'3 208 3/6/1992 St. Hyacinthe, QC

Defensemen

2 Luke Schenn 6'2 229 11/2/1989 Saskatoon, SK

8 Nolan Valleau 6'1 186 11/15/1992 Novi, MI

24 Cameron Gaunce 6'2 196 3/19/1990 Sudbury, ON

25 Cal Foote 6'4 220 12/13/1998 Englewood, CO

26 Ben Thomas 6'1 182 5/28/1996 Calgary, AB

27 Dominik Masin 6'2 198 2/1/1996 Mestec Kralove, Czech Rep.

45 Luc Snuggerud 6'0 190 9/18/1995 Eden Prairie, MN

76 Oleg Sosunov 6'8 237 4/13/1998 Ryazan, Russia

Forwards

11 Dennis Yan 6'2 197 4/14/1997 Portland, OR

12 Alex Barré-Boulet 5'9 172 5/21/1997 Montmagny, QC

13 Boris Katchouk 6'2 204 6/18/1998 Waterloo, ON

15 Jimmy Huntington 6'0 204 11/18/1998 Laval, QC

16 Otto Somppi 6'1 190 1/12/1998 Helsinki, Finland

17 Peter Abbandonato 5'10 194 3/25/1998 Laval, QC

18 Taylor Raddysh 6'3 209 2/18/1998 Caledon, ON

19 Chris Mueller 5'10 196 3/6/1986 West Seneca, NY

22 Ross Colton 6'0 202 9/11/1996 Robbinsville, NJ

34 Mikhail Shalagin 6'4 195 9/12/1999 Moscow, Russia

62 Danick Martel 5'8 176 12/12/1994 Drummondville, QC

67 Mitchell Stephens 6'0 193 2/5/1997 Peterborough, ON

83 Alexander Volkov 6'1 185 8/2/1997 Moscow, Russia

89 Cory Conacher 5'8 182 12/14/1989 Burlington, ON

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

