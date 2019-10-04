Crunch Fall to Amerks in Overtime, 3-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch came back from one-goal deficits twice to tie the game, but were unable to take the lead and fell to the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in overtime tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

Cory Conacher and Danick Martel each scored to give the Crunch their first point of the season in an overtime loss.

Netminder Louis Domingue turned aside 30-of-33 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Andrew Hammond stopped 27-of-29 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse went 2-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Amerks opened scoring less than a minute into the middle frame when Tage Thompson wristed a shot from the slot. Rasmus Asplan earned the assist.

The Crunch answered on the power play at the 8:30 mark. Dominik Masin picked up a bouncing puck and sent it to Conacher to one-time past Hammond from the right circle. Chris Mueller earned the secondary helper.

Rochester reclaimed the lead 1:04 into the final stanza. Domingue blocked Scott Wilson's shot but left the rebound out for Andrew Oglevie to clean up. Zach Redmond tallied a point on the play.

Martel forced overtime with a power play goal at the 11:24 mark when he went coast-to-coast and backhanded a shot from a hard angle along the goal line.

Thompson netted the game-winner with 43 seconds remaining in overtime to give Rochester the win.

The Crunch travel to face the Cleveland Monsters on Friday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Danick Martel scored his first goal with the Crunch tonight.

