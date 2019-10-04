Bears Set to Open 82nd Season Saturday Night
October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are set to open their 82nd season in the American Hockey League tomorrow night.
The Chocolate and White open the new campaign at the Giant Center versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available at the Giant Center Box Office or online via Ticketmaster. It's PNC Bank Magnet Schedule night for the first 8,000 fans.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a Family Tailgate and Red Carpet Arrival. The Family Tailgate starts at 3 p.m. with food, games, prizes, and fun for fans of all ages. The Red Carpet Arrival will follow with a chance to meet players, get autographs, and take photos with members of the Hershey Bears.
The Bears also announced the club's finalized Opening Night roster today. Goaltender Pheonix Copley was loaned to Hershey by the NHL's Washington Capitals, and in a corresponding move, Hershey re-assigned goaltender Logan Thompson to South Carolina (ECHL).
Forwards (15): Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Shane Gersich, Kale Kessy, Brett Leason, Philippe Maillet, Beck Malenstyn, Chris McCarthy, Matt Moulson, Liam O'Brien, Garrett Pilon, Brian Pinho, Mike Sgarbossa, Joe Snively, Matt Weis, Steve Whitney
Defensemen (9): Alexander Alexeyev, Kristofers Bindulis, Erik Burgdoerfer, Christian Djoos, Tobias Geisser, Connor Hobbs, Lucas Johansen, Bobby Nardella, Colby Williams
Goaltenders (2): Pheonix Copley, Vitek Vanecek
Forwards Kody Clark and Riley Sutter are also in Hershey rehabbing injuries but remain on the Washington Capitals injured non-roster list.
The Bears are also in action at the Giant Center at 5 p.m. on Sunday versus the Providence Bruins. It's Hersheypark Pass Night as all fans will receive a one-day pass to Hersheypark valid through Jul. 31, 2020. Further information may be found at HersheyBears.com.
