Zagidulin, Penalty Kill Power Stockton Past Colorado

October 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





LOVELAND, Colo. - Behind a suffocating penalty-kill and an explosive second period on the offensive end, the Stockton Heat bested the Colorado Eagles in the first game of the season by a 5-2 final score Friday Night at the Budweiser Events Center. The Heat held the Eagles scoreless on eight chances with the man-advantage while Buddy Robinson netted the club's first shorthanded goal of the campaign. Artyom Zagidulin was stout between the pipes, turning away 28 of 30 shots faced on the night with some stellar efforts along the way. Matthew Phillips got the scoring started, striking 13:18 into the contest, then a three-goal onslaught in the second period pushed the game out of reach for the home team. Six players recorded their first point as a member of the Heat in the contest, including goals from Byron Froese, Justin Kirkland and Alexander Yelesin and assists from Zac Leslie, Zac Rinaldo and Adam Ruzicka.

GOALIES

W: Artyom Zagidulin (30 shots, 28 saves)

L: Antoine Bibeau (24 shots, 19 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Artyom Zagidulin (28 svs); Second - Matthew Phillips (1g); Third - Michael Joly (1g)

Final Shots: STK - 24, COL - 30

Power Plays: STK - 0-3, COL - 0-8

- A total of 10 players made their Stockton debuts in the contest, including Zac Leslie, Froese, Artyom Zagidulin, Justin Kirkland, Martin Pospisil, Brandon Davidson, Adam Ruzicka, Zac Rinaldo, Luke Philp and Alexander Yelesin.

- Six players recorded their first respective point as a member of the Heat in the game: Froese (1g), Kirkland (1g), Yelesin (1g), Leslie (1a), Rinaldo (1a), Ruzicka (1a).

- Matthew Phillips lit the lamp first, with an assist coming from Leslie. Phillips posted seven points (3g,4a) in eight games against the Eagles a year ago.

- Froese's goal in the second period was his first point as a member of the Heat, wasting no time after being named team captain earlier in the day.

- Buddy Robinson's goal came shorthanded, continuing a trend from the 2018-19 season. The Heat led the AHL in shorthanded goals last year with 17.

- The Heat are now 4-1 all-time in season openers and 7-1-0-1 all-time against the Colorado Eagles.

UP NEXT

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE table.MsoNormalTable

The Heat close out their weekend set against the Eagles Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Stockton's home opener will take place on Saturday, October 12 at 6 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.