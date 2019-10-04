Colorado Eagles Make Series of Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche have announced that the team has signed forwards Colin Campbell and Patrick McGrath to Professional Tryout Agreements, while forward Yuri Terao has been signed to an AHL two-way contract. In addition, the Eagles have reassigned Terao to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

A native of Japan, Terao is considered one of the top prospects to come out of Japan and spent four seasons playing in the Asia league with the Nikko Icebucks. In 120 games, the 24 year-old right wing netted 47 goals and 54 assists. In addition to his time in Japan, Terao also spent the 2015-16 season with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL, collecting 18 goals and 22 assists in 45 contests.

Campbell spent the previous five seasons in the AHL, collecting 40 goals and 58 assists in 319 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins and helping lead the Griffins to a Calder Cup Championship in 2017. The 28 year-old posted a career-high 35 points in 72 games during the 2017-18 season with Grand Rapids. Campbell also enjoyed a four-year career at Lake Superior State University, generating 27 goals and 37 assists in 119 contests.

McGrath spent the past three seasons in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and has seen action in 94 total games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting three goals, four assists and 349 penalty minutes. In addition, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound winger has competed in 137 ECHL contests with the Wheeling Nailers, notching six goals, eight assists and 532 penalty minutes. McGrath posted a career high 246 PIM's with the Nailers during the 2014-15 season.

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

