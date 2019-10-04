Moose and TSN 1290 Launch "Moose Weekly"

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with TSN 1290, announced today the launch of "Moose Weekly"; a 45-minute extended pre-game show running prior to Manitoba Moose broadcasts on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com.

Hosted by Austin Siragusa, "Moose Weekly", will air one hour prior to puck drop ahead of select games on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com. "Moose Weekly" will focus on giving fans a weekly, in-depth look at the Moose on and off the ice, as well as news from around the American Hockey League. The extended pre-game show will provide exclusive content including conversations with players and team personnel, as well as newsmakers from around the AHL.

The first episode of "Moose Weekly" airs tonight (Friday, Oct. 4) at 6 p.m. CT on moosehockey.com ahead of Manitoba's season opener against the San Antonio Rampage. The first episode to air on TSN 1290 will run Friday, Oct. 11 prior to the club's home opener against the Toronto Marlies.

"Moose Weekly" host Austin Siragusa joined the Moose this summer as the team's Coordinator, Video Content. Siragusa came to the Moose from Global Winnipeg, where he worked as a video journalist the past year. Prior to his stint with Global, the Winnipeg, Man. product spent time with Corus Entertainment as a news and sports reporter and host of Sports Sunday. Siragusa will also provide extensive coverage of the Moose for MooseTV through moosehockey.com and the team's social media channels.

Follow Austin Siragusa on Twitter: @GooseOnTheMoose

TSN 1290 is scheduled to air a total of 49 regular season games throughout the 2019-20 campaign. All 76 games will be available online at moosehockey.com/listenlive and through the Manitoba Moose App.

The Moose open their home schedule on Friday, Oct. 11 when they host the Toronto Marlies. For more information about Season Seats, Mini Packs, 10-Ticket Flex Packs or to purchase single-game tickets, visit moosehockey.com/tickets.

