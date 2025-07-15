Mood After Watching Superman
July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2025
- Forward Milan Iloski Returns to FC Nordsjælland Following Mutual Loan Termination - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Open Three-Match Homestand Versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Evander to Participate in 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, Presented by AT&T - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Winger Anders Dreyer to Compete in 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Icon Diego Luna Headlines 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge - Real Salt Lake
- A Tailored Approach to Recovery Has Been an Aim for the FC Cincinnati Athletic Training Team in 2025, Keeping Players at Their Best and Ready to Perform - FC Cincinnati
- Obed Vargas Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes' Cristian Espinoza Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster - San Jose Earthquakes
- New England Revolution's Carles Gil Added to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Takes Four-Game Unbeaten Run on Road Wednesday at Portland Timbers - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar and Golden Boot Leader Sam Surridge Named to MLS All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Senegal Youth International Defender Fallou Fall from Fredrikstad FK - St. Louis City SC
