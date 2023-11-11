Mongo Scores Lone Goal in Royals' One-Goal Loss to Admirals, 2-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (2-6-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, suffered their first regulation loss at home against the Norfolk Admirals (6-3-0-1), 2-1, on Saturday, November 11 at Santander Arena. Yvan Mongo scored the lone goal (3) for the Royals in the loss. Will Cranley (1-3-0-0) suffered the loss in net with 26 saves of 28 shots faced. Yaniv Perets (3-3-0-0) earned the win in goal for Norfolk with 23 saves on 24 shots faced.

The Admirals entered the game at 4-0 when scoring the game's opening goal. With the win and Justin Robidas breaking the scoreless tie just 1:59 into play, the Admirals improved to 5-0 when scoring the game's first goal. Robidas beat Cranley with a wrist shot delivered from the right face-off circle. Ronan Seeley and Perets earned the assists on Robidas fourth goal of the season.

The Royals responded with their lone goal in the game 1:43 later on Mongo's third goal of the season. Brendan Hoffmann earned the primary helper with a cross ice pass to Mongo in Norfolk's zone. Tyson Fawcett earned the secondary assist for beginning the rush with a lead pass to Hoffmann out of the neutral zone.

The game remained tied through a scoreless second period and 17 minutes of the third. With 2:10 remaining in regulation, Brian Bowen scored the game winner with a backhand shot lifted over Cranley's blocker. Bowen received a breakout pass from Keegan Iverson and converted on the breakaway for his fourth goal of the season.

The Royals fall to 36-13-4 all-time against the Admirals and 1-1-0 in the season series.

The Royals continue their four-game homestand on Friday, November 17 for a 'WhoDunit Night' promotional game at 7:00 p.m. against the Newfoundland Growlers. The home game will feature a happy hour from 6-7 PM, a Family-Four-Pack ticket deal - presented by Deibler Dental - and a mystery adventure around the arena as Slapshot looks for his missing help!

