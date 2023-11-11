Mongo Scores Lone Goal in Royals' One-Goal Loss to Admirals, 2-1
November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (2-6-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, suffered their first regulation loss at home against the Norfolk Admirals (6-3-0-1), 2-1, on Saturday, November 11 at Santander Arena. Yvan Mongo scored the lone goal (3) for the Royals in the loss. Will Cranley (1-3-0-0) suffered the loss in net with 26 saves of 28 shots faced. Yaniv Perets (3-3-0-0) earned the win in goal for Norfolk with 23 saves on 24 shots faced.
The Admirals entered the game at 4-0 when scoring the game's opening goal. With the win and Justin Robidas breaking the scoreless tie just 1:59 into play, the Admirals improved to 5-0 when scoring the game's first goal. Robidas beat Cranley with a wrist shot delivered from the right face-off circle. Ronan Seeley and Perets earned the assists on Robidas fourth goal of the season.
The Royals responded with their lone goal in the game 1:43 later on Mongo's third goal of the season. Brendan Hoffmann earned the primary helper with a cross ice pass to Mongo in Norfolk's zone. Tyson Fawcett earned the secondary assist for beginning the rush with a lead pass to Hoffmann out of the neutral zone.
The game remained tied through a scoreless second period and 17 minutes of the third. With 2:10 remaining in regulation, Brian Bowen scored the game winner with a backhand shot lifted over Cranley's blocker. Bowen received a breakout pass from Keegan Iverson and converted on the breakaway for his fourth goal of the season.
The Royals fall to 36-13-4 all-time against the Admirals and 1-1-0 in the season series.
The Royals continue their four-game homestand on Friday, November 17 for a 'WhoDunit Night' promotional game at 7:00 p.m. against the Newfoundland Growlers. The home game will feature a happy hour from 6-7 PM, a Family-Four-Pack ticket deal - presented by Deibler Dental - and a mystery adventure around the arena as Slapshot looks for his missing help!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 11, 2023
- Mongo Scores Lone Goal in Royals' One-Goal Loss to Admirals, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Fitze Scores 2 Goals in Utah's 4-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Fuel Close Out Weekend With Loss In Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings' Comeback Falls Short, Iowa Takes Series Finale - Kalamazoo Wings
- Hawkins, Craggs Lead Walleye in Thrilling Comeback Victory - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Sweep the Fuel, Win Fourth Straight - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wichita Closes Road Swing with Loss to Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Melt Icemen, Move to 8-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Russell Wins It in Overtime, Rabbits Top Everblades to Remain Perfect at Home - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Flip the Script, Beat Idaho 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mark Rassell Sets Steelheads Franchise Record for Longest Goal Streak in Saturday Night Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Conclude Roadtrip with a Victory Against Reading Royals - Norfolk Admirals
- Brodeur Stops 32 In 4-1 Win Over Marienrs - Adirondack Thunder
- Albrecht Scores Late as Mariners Fall to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Peter DiLiberatore Signs PTO with Tucson Roadrunners - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: Veteran's Day at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - November 11 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, November 11, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gladiators Top Stingrays in OT, Remain Undefeated - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Military Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Go Hunting for a Sweep on Outdoors Night against Norfolk - Reading Royals
- Grizz Overcome 4-1 Deficit to Win 5-4 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Mongo Scores Lone Goal in Royals' One-Goal Loss to Admirals, 2-1
- Royals Go Hunting for a Sweep on Outdoors Night against Norfolk
- Will Zmolek Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia, Solag Bakich Traded to Allen for Future Considerations
- Winter Wonderland Free Ice Skating Returns to Santander Arena Starting November 17
- Chyzowski Nets Game Winner in Royals' Overtime Win over Admirals, 6-5