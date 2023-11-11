K-Wings' Comeback Falls Short, Iowa Takes Series Finale

CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-6-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled hard against the Iowa Heartlanders (3-4-2-0) for the third straight game and fell 2-1 at Xtream Arena Saturday.

A Collin Adams (2) power play goal with 10:29 left in regulation drew the K-Wings to within one but they couldn't find the equalizer with the extra attacker in the final minutes.

Brad Morrison (4) assisted Adams' backhand tap-in by generating a rebound opportunity with a shot from the point.

Iowa struck first at the 7:18 mark of the second and doubled its lead 47 seconds into the third.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (3-4-0-0) was fantastic in this one, making 33 saves in the loss. The rookie's 18 opening frame stops are the most recorded by a K-Wing goaltender in a single period this season.

Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 8-for-8 on the penalty kill. The K-Wings and Heartlanders both finished the game with 35 shot attempts.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (5-0-1-0) at Huntington Center.

