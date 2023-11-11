K-Wings' Comeback Falls Short, Iowa Takes Series Finale
November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-6-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled hard against the Iowa Heartlanders (3-4-2-0) for the third straight game and fell 2-1 at Xtream Arena Saturday.
A Collin Adams (2) power play goal with 10:29 left in regulation drew the K-Wings to within one but they couldn't find the equalizer with the extra attacker in the final minutes.
Brad Morrison (4) assisted Adams' backhand tap-in by generating a rebound opportunity with a shot from the point.
Iowa struck first at the 7:18 mark of the second and doubled its lead 47 seconds into the third.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (3-4-0-0) was fantastic in this one, making 33 saves in the loss. The rookie's 18 opening frame stops are the most recorded by a K-Wing goaltender in a single period this season.
Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 8-for-8 on the penalty kill. The K-Wings and Heartlanders both finished the game with 35 shot attempts.
Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (5-0-1-0) at Huntington Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 11, 2023
- Mongo Scores Lone Goal in Royals' One-Goal Loss to Admirals, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Fitze Scores 2 Goals in Utah's 4-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Fuel Close Out Weekend With Loss In Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings' Comeback Falls Short, Iowa Takes Series Finale - Kalamazoo Wings
- Hawkins, Craggs Lead Walleye in Thrilling Comeback Victory - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Sweep the Fuel, Win Fourth Straight - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wichita Closes Road Swing with Loss to Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Melt Icemen, Move to 8-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Russell Wins It in Overtime, Rabbits Top Everblades to Remain Perfect at Home - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Flip the Script, Beat Idaho 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mark Rassell Sets Steelheads Franchise Record for Longest Goal Streak in Saturday Night Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Conclude Roadtrip with a Victory Against Reading Royals - Norfolk Admirals
- Brodeur Stops 32 In 4-1 Win Over Marienrs - Adirondack Thunder
- Albrecht Scores Late as Mariners Fall to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Peter DiLiberatore Signs PTO with Tucson Roadrunners - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: Veteran's Day at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - November 11 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, November 11, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gladiators Top Stingrays in OT, Remain Undefeated - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Military Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Go Hunting for a Sweep on Outdoors Night against Norfolk - Reading Royals
- Grizz Overcome 4-1 Deficit to Win 5-4 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings' Comeback Falls Short, Iowa Takes Series Finale
- K-Wings Drop Tight Contest in Heartland
- K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders, Taylor Skates in 800th ECHL Game
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Welcomes Nearly 9k in Pair, off to Iowa this Week
- K-Wings Battle Komets, Come up Just Short at Home