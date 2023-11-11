Grizz Overcome 4-1 Deficit to Win 5-4 on Friday Night

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies overcome a 4-1 second period deficit as they scored 4 unanswered goals including 3 in the third period as they defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-4 in front of a crowd of 5088 at Maverik Center.

Thunder scored first as Brayden Watts delivered on a one timer from the right circle on the power play 17:40 in. Utah tied it up as Nathan Burke scored 19:01 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Wichita scored 3 goals in the first segment of the second period. Jay Dickman made it 2-1 as he scored 50 seconds in. Peter Bates delivered 2 goals nearly 4 minutes apart as the Thunder led by a 4-1 score 7:33 into the frame. Utah cut into the lead as Tyler Penner redirected a Mick Messner shot for his first goal of the year exactly 13 minutes into the second. It was Penner's 26th goal in a Grizzlies uniform. Wichita led 4-2 after 2 periods. Penner appeared in his 150th straight regular season game.

Utah got on the power play 5 seconds into the third period. Jordan Martel scored 31 seconds in on a pass from Brett Stapley, who was making his Grizzlies debut. Brandon Cutler scored the game tying goal 2:45 into the third period on a one timer from the left wing from a Martel pass. Later in the period Cutler scored the game winner on a centering pass from Martel 14:19 in as the Grizzlies scored 4 unanswered. Utah held strong over the final 5 minutes 41 seconds of regulation as they earned the victory.

Salt Lake City native Garrett Metcalf got the victory in net as he saved 27 of 31. Wichita's Beck Warm saved 25 of 30. Wichita outshot Utah 31 to 30 but the Grizzlies had a 18 to 8 shot edge in the third period.

The rubber match of the three game set is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 4 shots.

2. Jordan Martel (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +1, 6 shots.

3. Nathan Burke (Utah) - 1 goal.

