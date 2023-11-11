Fitze Scores 2 Goals in Utah's 4-1 Win
November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Dylan Fitze scored 2 goals and Brett Stapley added 1 goal and 1 assist as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder 4-1 in front of a crowd of 5337 on a Saturday night at Maverik Center.
Fitze got Utah on the board 12:34 into the contest on a power play goal. The Grizz led 1-0 after 1 period as they outshot the Thunder 11 to 5 in the period. In the second period Fitze scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway 4:58 in. Thunder cut into the Utah lead as Peter Bates scored his 7th of the year 11:55 in. Utah responded with their second power play goal of the game as Brett Stapley scored his first in a Utah uniform 15:50 in. Just 26 seconds later Jared Power got his first of the year on a pass from Mick Messner for the final goal of the night.
The Grizz outshot the Thunder 48 to 20. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Utah goaltender Trent Miner saved 19 of 20 as he earned his 2nd win of the campaign. Wichita netminder Trevor Gorsuch stopped 44 of 48.
Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley had 2 assists and led the club with 7 shots on goal in the win as Utah goes to 4-3 on the season. Wichita fell to 4-7-1.
The Grizzlies head to the road as they face the Iowa Heartlanders for a 3 game series beginning on November 15 at 9:35 am.
3 stars
1. Dylan Fitze (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 4 shots.
2. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 5 shots.
3. Josh Wesley (Utah) - 2 assists, +1, 7 shots.
