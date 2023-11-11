Gladiators Top Stingrays in OT, Remain Undefeated

November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







North Charleston, SC. The Atlanta Gladiators (7-0-0-0) extended their winning streak to seven-games to open the season as they defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (3-4-2-0) by a 2-1 score in overtime Friday evening at North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

First Star: Tyler Harmon (ATL) - 40 saves, win

Second Star: Luke Prokop (ATL) - 1 goal, +2

Third Star: Josh Wilkins (SC) - 1 goal

Atlanta opened the scoring early in the first period courtesy of Ryan Cranford scoring his first professional goal to grab a 1-0 lead (6:37). Cranford wired home a cross-crease feed from Michael Marchesan for his first marker of the season.

Both goaltenders stood tall in the middle frame to keep it a 1-0 score heading into the final period.

The goaltenders continued their strong play in the third period, highlighted by a spectacular save by Tyler Harmon early in the period to break up a potential Stingrays breakaway.

South Carolina broke Tyler Harmon's shutout bid late in the third period to make it 1-1 and send the game into overtime.

Four-minutes into overtime Luke Prokop called game as he propelled Atlanta to the 2-1 victory. Mitch Fossier's shot took a funny bounce in front of the Stingrays net and Prokop was on the doorstep to knock home his second goal of the season and seal the win.

Tyler Harmon made 40 saves on 41 shots in the win for Atlanta, meanwhile Garin Bjorklund allowed two goals on 23 in the loss for South Carolina.

Check out the highlights below!

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on single game tickets, playoff packages, and group tickets for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.