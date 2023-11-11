Mark Rassell Sets Steelheads Franchise Record for Longest Goal Streak in Saturday Night Loss

WHEELING, WV - The Idaho Steelheads (7-2-0-0, 14pts) saw their win streak come to a close at seven games as Wheeling Nailers (4-2-0-0, 8pts) scored five unanswered goals in the second period for a 5-2 winSaturday night at the WesBanco Arena in front of a crowd of 1,817 fans. Idaho and Wheeling wrap up the three-in-three weekend tomorrow at 2:10 p.m. (MT).

Idaho led 1-0 after the first period as A.J. White from behind the net set up Keaton Mastrodonato (4th) in the right circle at 8:10. The rookie forward sent a snapshot through the five hole of Michael McNiven. Shots were 10-6 Steelheads.

Mark Rassell (10th) sets a Steelheads franchise record scoring in his eighth straight game 76 seconds into the second period when he went in on a partial breakaway through the left circle and beat McNiven near side giving Idaho a 2-0 lead. From that point on the Nailers rattled off five unanswered goals to capture a 5-2 lead. Jordan Frasca (4th) started it off six minutes after Rassell's goal and then Tanner Laderoute (1st) at 10:25 tied the game at 2-2. Matthew Quercia (1st) gave Wheeling their first lead 52 seconds later. Justin Addamo (5th) increased the Wheeling lead to 4-2 at 13:10 and then a power-play goal from Laderoute (2nd) at 14:54 made it 5-2. The Steelheads were outshot 16-8 in the frame.

Rassell was awarded a penalty shot 1:55 into the third period but was denied by McNiven. Their were 10 penalty infractions called in the final period as neither team scored on the power-play with Idaho outshooting Wheeling 18-13 in the frame.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Wade Murphy (1-1-2, +3, 4 shots)

2) Seamus Donohue (1-1-2)

3) Justin Addamo (WHL)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-4 on the power-play while Wheeling was 1-for-6.

- Idaho outshot Wheeling 36-35.

- Idaho is 5-3-0 all-time vs. Wheeling and 3-2-0 at the WesBanco Arena.

- Willie Knierim (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Jade Miller (IR), and Aaron Aragon (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Mark Rassell scored for his eighth straight game setting a franchise record for the longest consecutive goal streak. It's the longest goal streak in the ECHL since the 2015-16 season.

- Wade Murphy increased his point streak to six games with an assist (5-6-11).

- A.J. White tallied an assist.

- Rassell led all Steelheads skaters with five shots on net.

