Admirals Conclude Roadtrip with a Victory Against Reading Royals
November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Reading, PA - The Norfolk Admirals played their final game of a three-game road trip on Saturday night against the Reading Royals. After losing to the Royals in an OT thriller on Wednesday with a score of 6-5, the Admirals bounced back and won on Saturday night with a score of 2-1 thanks to a late breakaway goal from Brian Bowen.
With the victory, the Admirals managed to score five out of six points during their road trip.
In the opening two minutes of the first period, Justin Robidas scored his fourth goal of the season with a wrist shot that went over Will Cranley's left shoulder, giving the Admirals an early lead. However, the Royals quickly equalized as Yvan Mongo received a one-timer pass from Brendan Hoffmann and fired it past Yaniv Perets, near the four-minute mark of the period.
Both teams committed tripping penalties in the first period, but the game was tied after 20 minutes. The pace of the second period slowed down as both teams found it challenging to get through the neutral zone. Despite numerous shots on both ends of the ice, Perets saved all 11 shots in the period, while the Admirals failed to convert on any of their 12 shots on goal. As a result, the score remained tied heading into the final period.
In the final frame, Norfolk increased their offensive pressure, managing to take ten shots on Cranley and maintaining puck control for most of the period. The Admirals had several close chances to get ahead, but the Royals' defense held firm, preventing them from capitalizing. At the halfway point of the period, Perets defended a breakaway opportunity to keep the game tied, while Reading tried to gain the lead.
As time ran down, Darick Louis-Jean breathed new life into the Admirals with a big left uppercut, landing in his altercation with Hoffman after a boarding penalty. In the final two minutes of the game, Norfolk moved the puck up the ice, where Keegan Iverson backhanded his pass to an open Brian Bowen, who scored on a breakaway, giving the Admirals the late advantage.
Perets and the Norfolk defense withstood the pressure from Reading in the final two minutes of play but managed to hold on for a 2-1 victory. Perets made 23 saves off of 24 shots, while the Admirals outshot the Royals 28-24 in the contest.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
NOR Yaniv Perets (23 saves on 24 shots)
NOR Brian Bowen (1 goal, Game-Winning Goal)
REA Will Cranley (26 saves on 28 shots)
What's Next
The Norfolk Admirals return to Norfolk Scope this weekend for a pair of North division contests as Adirondack Thunder come into town. Game one is slated for Friday evening at 7:05 p.m.
Friday, November 17
Adirondack Thunder @ Norfolk Admirals
Puck Drops: 7:05 PM EST
Norfolk Scope
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 11, 2023
- Mark Rassell Sets Steelheads Franchise Record for Longest Goal Streak in Saturday Night Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Conclude Roadtrip with a Victory Against Reading Royals - Norfolk Admirals
- Brodeur Stops 32 In 4-1 Win Over Marienrs - Adirondack Thunder
- Albrecht Scores Late as Mariners Fall to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Peter DiLiberatore Signs PTO with Tucson Roadrunners - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: Veteran's Day at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - November 11 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, November 11, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gladiators Top Stingrays in OT, Remain Undefeated - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Military Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Go Hunting for a Sweep on Outdoors Night against Norfolk - Reading Royals
- Grizz Overcome 4-1 Deficit to Win 5-4 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Conclude Roadtrip with a Victory Against Reading Royals
- Norfolk Fend off Adirondack in 6-3 Victory After Hot Start
- Admirals Score Two Late Third Period Goals Again, But Fall in OT
- Mariners Score Two Third Period Goals, Edge Admirals
- Admirals Edge Out Mariners, 4-2