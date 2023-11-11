Wichita Closes Road Swing with Loss to Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Wichita finished off a six-game road trip on Saturday night against Utah, falling 4-1 at the Maverik Center.

Peter Bates tallied the only Thunder goal of the evening. Trevor Gorsuch made 44 saves in the losing effort.

Dylan Fitze got things started at 12:34 of the first period on the power play. He put home a rebound near the left post for his first of two on the night.

In the second, Fitze recorded his second of the season at 4:58. He collected a pass behind the Thunder defense, came in on a breakaway and put home a backhand past Gorsuch.

At 11:55, Bates cut the lead to one when he caught a long pass from Brayden Watts, came in on his weak-side and fired a shot past Trent Miner to make it 2-1.

Utah grabbed control of the game with two goals in 26 seconds. Brett Stapley made it 3-1 with a power play goal at 15:50 as he toe-dragged through the slot and beat Gorsuch for his first of the year.

Jared Power put home a cross-crease pass from Mick Messner at 16:16 and made it 4-1. Utah outshot the Thunder 22-5 in the second.

Miner held the fort in the final 20 minutes to grab the victory.

Wichita was 0-for-3 on the power play. Utah was 2-for-4 on the man advantage.

Wichita was held to a season-low 20 shots on net. Bates has goals in three-straight and finished the week with six points (4g, 2a). Watts collected his team-leading 13th helper and has assists in four of his last five games.

The Thunder returns home for three-straight against Rapid City starting on Friday, November 17.

