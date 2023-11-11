Grizzlies Gameday: Veteran's Day at Maverik Center

November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies react following a goal vs. the Wichita Thunder

Utah Grizzlies react following a goal vs. the Wichita Thunder

Wichita Thunder (4-6-1, 9 points, .409 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (3-3, 6 points, .500 Win %)

Date: November 11, 2023 Venue: Maverik Center.

Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11053066-2023-wichita-thunder-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Tonight's Matchup

It's the rubber match of the three game series between the Grizzlies and Thunder. It's the last of a seven game homestand for the Grizzlies. Utah is the only team that has not played a road game. Utah is 11-1 vs Wichita in the Ryan Kinasewich era. Utah is 21-3 all-time vs Wichita at Maverik Center. Utah has been good in the third periods this season as 9 of their 18 goals have come in the final regulation frame.

Last Night - Great Comeback at Maverik Center

The Grizzlies overcame a 4-1 deficit as they scored 4 unanswered goals in a 5-4 vs Wichita on Friday night at Maverik Center. Wichita led 4-2 heading into the third period. Jordan Martel scored on a power play 31 seconds into the frame. Martel then got the main assist on two Brandon Cutler goals later in the third period. Cutler tied the game 2:45 in and the Grizz took the lead 14:19 in. Cutler had 2 goals and was a +2. Martel had point in all 3 third period goals as ended the night with 1 goal and 2 assists. Nathan Burke scored a first period goal and Tyler Penner got his first goal of the season and 26th in a Utah uniform in the second frame. On the Penner goal Mick Messner picked up his first professional point with an assist as he took the shot that bounced off Penner.

Who's Been Hot

Brandon Cutler has a point in 5 of his 6 games this season. Cutler leads the Grizzlies with 7 points. He also leads the club with 27 shots and game winning goals (2).

Nathan Burke has 5 points in his last 4 games (3 goals, 1 assist).

Jordan Martel has 5 points in his last 2 games (2 goals, 3 assists). 5 of his 6 points this season have come in the third periods.

Penner Played in 150th Straight Regular Season Game

On Friday night the Grizzlies Ironman, Tyler Penner, played in his 150th straight regular season game. Penner has appeared in every regular season and playoff game for Utah since the start of the 2021-22 season. The streak is currently 174 games if you include the postseason.

Games This Week

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 - Wichita 4 Utah 2 - Wichita goaltender Trevor Gorsuch stopped 29 of 31. Thunder forwards Peter Bates and Connor MacEachern each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jordan Martel had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah. Nathan Burke added his 3rd goal of the season. Utah outshot Wichita 31 to 28. Utah's Trent Miner saved 24 of 27. Utah was 0 for 3 on the power play. Wichita was 0 for 2.

Friday, November 10, 2023 - Wichita 4 Utah 5 - Brandon Cutler scored 2 third period goals, including the game winner 14:19 in. Jordan Martel had 3 third period points, including the main assist on both of Cutler's goals. Wichita outshot Utah 31 to 30. Wichita was 1 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 1. Nathan Burke and Tyler Penner added goals for Utah. Wichita's Peter Bates had 2 goals and 1 assist.

Saturday - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

The Rooster Has Been a Third Period Magician

Jordan Martel has 5 points in the first 2 games of the series against Wichita. All 5 points have come in the third periods. Martel scored 1 goal and 1 assist on Wednesday night in the 4-2 loss. On Friday night he scored 1 goal and 2 assists in Utah's 5-4 comeback win. It's the Roosters first two multiple point games of the season. Last season Martel was 2nd on the club with 14 multiple point games. Martel has 3 goals and 3 assist in 6 games this season. He is tied for the club lead with a +1 rating. Last year Martel had 18 goals and 26 assists in 45 games with Utah after being acquired in a trade with Fort Wayne.

Brett Stapley Made Grizzlies Debut

Stapley wore number 7 for the Grizzlies as he made his team debut on Friday night. Stapley got an assist on Jordan Martel's power play goal 31 seconds into the third period. Stapley is in his second season as a pro. Last year with the Trois Rivieres Lions he scored 52 points (11g, 41a) in 57 games. Stapley was a teammate with Kyle Mayhew on the University of Denver 2022 Frozen Four championship club.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 3-3

Home record: 3-3

Road record: 16-16-4 (2022-2023) - Grizz first road game is on November 15 at Iowa.

Win percentage: .500

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 6

Last 10: 3-3

Goals per game: 3.00 (Tied 21st) Goals for: 18

Goals against per game: 3.33 (Tied 12th) Goals Against: 20

Shots per game: 30.17 (18th)

Shots against per game: 33.50 (22nd)

Power Play: 3 for 17 - 17.6 % (18th)

Penalty Kill: 12 for 15 - 80.0 % (15th)

Penalty Minutes: 42. 7.00 per game. (fewest in the league)

Shorthanded Goals: 1

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 2-0. Utah was 24-7-1 last year.

Opposition Scores First: 1-3. Utah was 11-26-3 last year.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-1. Last year Utah played in 23 one goal games and had a 13-6-4 record.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 4 5 9 0 18

Opposition 5 8 7 0 20

Team Leaders

Goals: Nathan Burke/Brandon Cutler (4)

Assists: Kyle Betts (4)

Points: Cutler (7)

Plus/Minus: Jordan Marte/Keoni Texeira/Bryan Yoon (+2)

PIM: Dylan Fitze (8)

Power Play Points: Dylan Fitze (2)

Power Play Goals: Martel/Kyle Mayhew/Texeira (1)

Power Play Assists: Fitze (2)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (27).

Shooting Percentage: Burke (26.7 %)

Game Winning Goals: Cutler (2)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (2)

Save %: Metcalf (.913)

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (3.02)

Shutouts: Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

Kyle Betts: 2

Nathan Burke: 1

Brandon Cutler: 2

Gianni Fairbrother:1

Jordan Martel: 2

Streaks

Goals: Nathan Burke/Jordan Martel (2) Brandon Cutler, Tyler Penner (1)

Assists: Martel/Dakota Raabe/Bryan Yoon (2) Dylan Fitze/Cole Gallant/Kyle Mayhew/Mick Messner/Brett Stapley (1)

Points - 2 or more: Burke, Cutler, Raabe, Martel, Yoon (2)

Images from this story

