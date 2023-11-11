Game Day Preview: Military Night in Allen
November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), resume their three-game homestand tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks. The two teams split the first two games of the season series with both teams winning on the road. Game time is 7:00 PM
Allen Americans Today:
Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST
Puck Drop:
7:00 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: 10/12/23 vs. Kansas City, 2:00 PM, CW 33
Comeback falls short: The Americans dropped a 5-3 decision to the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night in Allen. The Americans rallied back from a 4-1 deficit in the third period to cut the lead to 4-3, but an empty net goal late in the third period by the Mavericks ended any hope of a full comeback. The loss dropped the Americans to 3-5-0 on the season.
Robidoux suffers injury: Americans forward Mikael Robidoux suffered an upper body injury during a second period fight last night. He is expected to miss significant time.
Allen scores in Americans debut: Americans rookie defenseman Justin Allen scored in his Americans debut on Friday night. Allen was acquired from the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations. The Rochester, New York native had seven points in 10 games last season with Norfolk. He played his college hockey at Utica where his best numbers came during the 2021-2022 season, where he put up 40 points in 29 games (8 goals and 32 assists).
Herbert injured: Americans power forward Grant Hebert suffered a lower body injury during practice on Friday. He will miss significant time. In seven games with the Americans this season he has four points (2 goals and 2 assists).
Eight Straight: With Kansas City's 42 shots on Friday night, the Americans have given up 40- plus shots in every game this season. The Americans gave up a season-high 51 shots on Tuesday morning in Kansas City.
Comparing Allen and Kansas City
Allen Americans:
Home: 0-3-0
Away: 3-2-0
Overall: 3-5-0
Last 10: 3-5-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (5) Matt Marcinew and Colton Hargrove
Assists: (6) Kris Myllari
Points: (10) Matt Marcinew and Colton Hargrove
+/-: (1) Justin Allen
PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux
Kansas City Mavericks:
Home: 4-2-0
Away: 4-0-0
Overall: 8-2-0
Last 10: 8-2-0
Kansas City Leaders:
Goals: (7) Cole Koskey
Assists: (12) Max Andreev
Points: (15) Max Andreev
+/-: (+7) Cole Koskey
PIM's (17) Ryan Jones
