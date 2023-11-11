ECHL Transactions - November 11

November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 11, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Nicholas Blachman, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Andy Willis, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Less, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Mandolese, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve

Delete Connor Casparie, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Logan Dowhaniuk, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Gatenby, D placed on reserve

Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Francesco Arcuri, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on reserve

Delete Francesco Arcuri, F placed on reserve

Delete Jared Moe, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Kalamazoo:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG

Delete Thomas Milic, G recalled by Manitoba

Reading:

Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Grant Gabriele, D returned from loan to Rochester

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.