ECHL Transactions - November 11
November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 11, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Nicholas Blachman, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Andy Willis, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Less, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Mandolese, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve
Delete Connor Casparie, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Logan Dowhaniuk, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Gatenby, D placed on reserve
Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Francesco Arcuri, F assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on reserve
Delete Francesco Arcuri, F placed on reserve
Delete Jared Moe, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Kalamazoo:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG
Delete Thomas Milic, G recalled by Manitoba
Reading:
Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Grant Gabriele, D returned from loan to Rochester
