Brodeur Stops 32 In 4-1 Win Over Marienrs

November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







PORTLAND - Jack Jeffers and Ryan Smith each had a multi-point game and Jeremy Brodeur made 32 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners, 4-1, from Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday night.

Adirondack scored back-to-back goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Jack Jeffers put a great move on in the offensive zone and set up Patrick Grasso for a tap-in goal to get the Thunder on the board. The goal was Grasso's second of the year with assists from Jeffers and Ryan Smith at 11:31 to give the thunder a 1-0 lead.

Just 35 seconds later, Smith came in on a two-on-one rush with Jeffers and fired a shot off the post and into the net for a 2-0 lead. The goal was Smith's fifth of the year, unassisted, at 12:06 of the first and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the intermission.

Jeffers scored his first of the season just 1:16 into the second period. Yushiroh Hirano played the puck through goaltender Brad Arvanitis, off the skate of Jeffers, and into the net for a 3-0 lead. The goal was Jeffers' first of the year with assists from Hirano and Colin Felix.

The Thunder took a 4-0 lead at 4:37 of the second period as Tristan Ashbrook sent a wrist shot off the post and into the net for his first professional goal. Ashbrook's goal was unassisted, and the Thunder took the four-goal lead into the third.

Maine ended the shutout bid in the third period as Austin Albrecht tallied his first of the year with 5:25 left in regulation and the Thunder lead was 4-1. That held up as the final score as Jeremy Brodeur denied 32 of 33 for the victory.

