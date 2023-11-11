Brodeur Stops 32 In 4-1 Win Over Marienrs
November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
PORTLAND - Jack Jeffers and Ryan Smith each had a multi-point game and Jeremy Brodeur made 32 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners, 4-1, from Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday night.
Adirondack scored back-to-back goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Jack Jeffers put a great move on in the offensive zone and set up Patrick Grasso for a tap-in goal to get the Thunder on the board. The goal was Grasso's second of the year with assists from Jeffers and Ryan Smith at 11:31 to give the thunder a 1-0 lead.
Just 35 seconds later, Smith came in on a two-on-one rush with Jeffers and fired a shot off the post and into the net for a 2-0 lead. The goal was Smith's fifth of the year, unassisted, at 12:06 of the first and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the intermission.
Jeffers scored his first of the season just 1:16 into the second period. Yushiroh Hirano played the puck through goaltender Brad Arvanitis, off the skate of Jeffers, and into the net for a 3-0 lead. The goal was Jeffers' first of the year with assists from Hirano and Colin Felix.
The Thunder took a 4-0 lead at 4:37 of the second period as Tristan Ashbrook sent a wrist shot off the post and into the net for his first professional goal. Ashbrook's goal was unassisted, and the Thunder took the four-goal lead into the third.
Maine ended the shutout bid in the third period as Austin Albrecht tallied his first of the year with 5:25 left in regulation and the Thunder lead was 4-1. That held up as the final score as Jeremy Brodeur denied 32 of 33 for the victory.
The Thunder return home tomorrow against Trois-Rivieres. The first 3,000 fans get a NYRA / Saratoga Racetrack 64oz. Cooler Jug. Stay after the game for a postgame autograph session.
The 2023-24 regular season schedule is HERE.
Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 11, 2023
- Mark Rassell Sets Steelheads Franchise Record for Longest Goal Streak in Saturday Night Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Conclude Roadtrip with a Victory Against Reading Royals - Norfolk Admirals
- Brodeur Stops 32 In 4-1 Win Over Marienrs - Adirondack Thunder
- Albrecht Scores Late as Mariners Fall to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Peter DiLiberatore Signs PTO with Tucson Roadrunners - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: Veteran's Day at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - November 11 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, November 11, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gladiators Top Stingrays in OT, Remain Undefeated - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Military Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Go Hunting for a Sweep on Outdoors Night against Norfolk - Reading Royals
- Grizz Overcome 4-1 Deficit to Win 5-4 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.