Peter DiLiberatore Signs PTO with Tucson Roadrunners
November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Peter DiLiberatore has signed a professional tryout contract with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.
DiLiberatore, 23, skated with the Roadrunners at their 2023 Training Camp. He joined the Stingrays in October on an ECHL contract. Through South Carolina's first eight games this season, DiLiberatore tallied three points (zero goals, three assists).
Tucson is DiLiberatore's third AHL team. The Halifax, NS native has amassed 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 96 career games of AHL experience split between the Henderson Silver Knights and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. 2023-24 is DiLiberatore's fourth season of professional hockey.
The Stingrays return to action on Wednesday, November 15, when they head to Jacksonville for the second time this season to take on the Icemen. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 11, 2023
- Peter DiLiberatore Signs PTO with Tucson Roadrunners - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: Veteran's Day at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - November 11 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, November 11, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gladiators Top Stingrays in OT, Remain Undefeated - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Military Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Go Hunting for a Sweep on Outdoors Night against Norfolk - Reading Royals
- Grizz Overcome 4-1 Deficit to Win 5-4 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Peter DiLiberatore Signs PTO with Tucson Roadrunners
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in Overtime
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey Bears
- Stingrays Fall to Solar Bears in Orlando
- Brad Dexter and Jason Fitzsimmons Newest Stingrays to Join ECHL Hall of Fame