Peter DiLiberatore Signs PTO with Tucson Roadrunners

November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Peter DiLiberatore has signed a professional tryout contract with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

DiLiberatore, 23, skated with the Roadrunners at their 2023 Training Camp. He joined the Stingrays in October on an ECHL contract. Through South Carolina's first eight games this season, DiLiberatore tallied three points (zero goals, three assists).

Tucson is DiLiberatore's third AHL team. The Halifax, NS native has amassed 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 96 career games of AHL experience split between the Henderson Silver Knights and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. 2023-24 is DiLiberatore's fourth season of professional hockey.

The Stingrays return to action on Wednesday, November 15, when they head to Jacksonville for the second time this season to take on the Icemen. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

