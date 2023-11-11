Cyclones Sweep the Fuel, Win Fourth Straight

Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones topped the Fuel 6-2 at the Heritage Bank Center for the second night in a row. Cincinnati improves to 5-3-0-0 and has moved up to 2nd place in the Central Division.

* At the 6:45 mark of the 1st period, Roman Ahcan wristed in the first of his two goals on the night, converting on the powerplay. Zach Jordan responded for the Fuel off a slap pass to tie the game at 1-1 entering the intermission.

* Cincinnati scored five goals in the 2nd frame, including two markers from Luka Burzan who double his goal total tonight for the season. Sahil Panwar converted to make it 4-1, before Lee Lapid finished off an odd-man rush for his first goal of the season.

* Cameron Hillis notched a late-stages goal for Indy, but couldn't get anymore past Julian Sime. The rookie picked up his first pro win and stopped 21 of 23 shots.

Up next on Tuesday November 14th, the 'Clones celebrate Field Trip Day and will drop the puck against the Fort Wayne Komets at 10:30am ET. Cincy hits the road next weekend for a two-game set against the Worcester Railers on Friday November 17th and Saturday November 18th.

