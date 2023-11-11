Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, November 11, 2023

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen (4-2-1-0) snapped a three-game winless streak on Wednesday with a 5-2 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tonight, the Icemen look to hand the undefeated Atlanta Gladiators (7-0-0) their first loss of the season. Atlanta defeated South Carolina in overtime last night in North Charleston and sits atop the South Division with 14 points.

Series History: Atlanta leads the season series 1-0-0, while the Icemen lead the All-Time series 23 wins to 22.

About the Icemen: The injury bug continues to spread throughout the Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans organizations, which has forced a plethora of call-ups from Jacksonville in the past week. Yesterday forward Dominick Mersch and defenseman Nicolas Savoie were recalled to AHL Rochester....The Icemen will be without the services of goaltender Matt Vernon who has temporarily left the team to attend the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony for his father Mike Vernon. As a result, the Icemen have signed goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to back up Michael Houser this evening...Jacksonville currently ranks second on the power play at home at 30.8 percent (4-for-13).

About the Gladiators: The high-scoring Gladiators have outscored their opponents 14-4 in three road games played this season. In fact, the Gladiators have scored at least six goals or more in three of their seven games played. Leading the way for Atlanta is former Icemen forward Alex Whelan (6 goals, nine points) and Mitchell Fossier (five goals, 12 points).

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight - Mental Health Awareness Night, Postgame Jersey Auction.

