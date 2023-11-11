Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades (7:05pm)

November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (6-1-0-0) vs. Florida Everblades (3-5-0-0)

November 11, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #8

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Marc-Olivier Phaneuf (23), John Lindner (6),

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS EVERBLADES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (1-0-0-0) Home:(1-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 10, 2023 - Greenville 5 vs Florida 1

Next Meeting:

November 11, 2023 Greenville vs Florida

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (3-1-2-0)

All-Time Record:

(55-55-20)

QUICK BITS

DEFENSE TO OFFENSE

Five different Swamp Rabbits defensemen found themselves on the scoresheet in Friday's opening win over the Everblades. Tyler Inamoto and Bobby Russell netted first period goals, marking the first time this season that two Greenville defensemen have scored in a game. Max Coyle, who assisted on Russell's goal, Ethan Cap, who recorded an assisted in Colton Young's shorthanded goal, and Max Martin, who assisted Ethan Somoza's empty net goal, each found themselves onto the score sheet in the win. The five combined points are the most by the Swamp Rabbits' defense in a game this season.

TANNER TURNS IT ON

The first 5 games of the season saw Tanner Eberle, who post the third-most points (49) for the Swamp Rabbits in 22-23, total a pair of assist. Over the two most recent victories, Eberle has returned to his lethal scoring form, posting back-to-back games with a goal and an assist. In last night's victory, he recorded the team's second shorthanded goal of the season, which came on the same kill as the first.

ICE, ICE, IGGY

Last Wednesday, Jacob Ingham recorded the team's first loss of the season in the 7-4 defeat to the still-undefeated Atlanta Gladiators. The Rabbits gave Ingham a chance for a bounce performance last weekend, and he took full advantage of it, earning impressive wins over Savannah and Jacksonville. Last night, the Reign prospect stopped a season-high 40 shots en route to his third straight win. Over the past three games, Ingham has allowed just four goals, stopping 100 of 104 shots faced.

