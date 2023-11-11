Royals Go Hunting for a Sweep on Outdoors Night against Norfolk

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11 for an Outdoors Night promotional game at Santander Arena. The home game will feature outdoors themed games around the concourse, an Ice Angels Trading Card giveaway, and a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7 PM.

Get tickets for the Royals Outdoors Night game on Nov. 11: royalshockey.com/tickets

During the game, the Royals will be sporting specialty 'Outdoors' themed jerseys during the game! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid. The online auction ends Sunday at 9 PM.

Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store. Visit the online store HERE.

Join us after the game for our first Post-Game Party of the season across the street at the Cheers American Bistro Restaurant! Erik Jesberger will host a live post-game show featuring forward Ryan Chyzowski beginning 30 minutes after the final horn.

Listen to the show live: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Family-Four-Pack:

SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $84 - Order: bit.ly/Fmly4Pack

Royals Right Now:

Reading posts a 2-5-1-1 record after defeating the Admirals in overtime, 6-5, on Wednesday, November 8. Forward Ryan Chyzowski scored the overtime game-winning goal 1:50 into the extra frame, his first of his professional career, for his third point in the game (2g-1a). Goaltender Will Cranley saved 32 of 37 shots faced in his first professional career win in net (1-2-0).

Chyzowski is tied for the league lead in goals (10) and leads the Royals in points (14). He enters Saturday on a career high six-game point streak with a seven goals and 10 points in the six-game stretch.

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk (5-3-1-1) has opened their season with 12 points through ten games. Veteran Mathieu Roy leads the Admirals in goals (9), assists (7) and points (16). Defenseman Domenick Fensore is second on the club in points (10).

The Admirals enter Santander Arena with a 1-1-1-1 record on the road.They defeated the Adirondack Thunder in their previous game, 6-3, last night at Cool Insuring Arena. The Admirals posted 24 shots in a four goal first period. They were 1/1 on the power and 6/6 on the penalty kill.

-

Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

WhoDunnIt? Night - Nov. 17 vs. Newfoundland

Help Slapshot solve a mystery at an extra mysterious Friday night game!

Mystery themed activities throughout the game for fans

Scooby Doo / Pucks & Paws Night - Nov. 18 vs. Newfoundland

Join Scooby and the gang with your pups at our furriest game of the season!

Bring your dog to the game

Meet local dog shelters and sanctuaries

Intermission small dog race

Scooby Doo specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Christmas in Margaritaville - Dec. 2 vs. Kalamazoo

Enjoy a margarita and holiday tunes with Slapshot and Santa!

'Pictures with Santa' photo station

Hawaiian Christmas specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Hawaiian shirts

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

