Russell Wins It in Overtime, Rabbits Top Everblades to Remain Perfect at Home

November 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Bobby Russell's overtime winner lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to 3-2 win over the Florida Everblades on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena to keep the Swamp Rabbits perfect on home ice.

Greenville began the game on the defense, as the Everblades came out firing, recording 16 shots in the first period to the five of the Swamp Rabbits.

In the second, Florida opened the scoring, as Zach Tsekos netted a shorthanded goal just 1:14 in. Greenville fell into a 2-0 deficit at 5:37 as Wilmer Skoog scored his first career goal from a rebounding puck. Greenville's offense responded with a goal at 6:36, as JD Greenway swept a loose puck into a wide-open net for his first of the season. Later, at 12:40, Tyler Inamoto sniped his second goal in as many games into the Everblades net to tie the game at 2-2.

The two sides skated to a scoreless third period, despite combining for 23 shots (12-11, Florida), sending the Rabbits into an overtime period for the first time this season.

In the extra period, after Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard made a number of key saves on Florida shooters, Bobby Russell netted his second goal in as many days, winning the game for the Swamp Rabbits at 4:29.

Three Stars -

1. Bobby Russell (GVL)

2. Ryan Bednard (GVL)

3. Tyler Inamoto (GVL)

W: Bednard

L: Cormier

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 7-1-0-0, while the Everblades fall to 3-5-1-0. The victory ensures that Greenville remains unbeaten (6-0) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and are off to the best start in franchise history at 7-1. The previous best start through eight games, was 6-2-0-0 by the 1999-00 Johnstown Chiefs, prior to relocation to Greenville in 2010.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Everblades conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon, November 12, at 3 p.m at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.