MLS 360 Crew Goes Wild for Rodrigo De Paul's Golazo for Miami
Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026
- San Diego FC Academy to Add U16 Team Ahead of 2026-27 MLS NEXT Season - San Diego FC
- Micro TDH and Sickick Confirmed Performances to Enhance Saturday's Matchday at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Forward Tai Baribo Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 9 - D.C. United
- D.C. United Forward Tai Baribo Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 9 - MLS
- Head Coach Hoyos, De Paul Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Lucas Herrington Joins Team of the Matchday Following Shutout Performance against LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- Keys to the Match: Heading North - New York City FC
- Forward Aliyu Ibrahim Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring his First Goal of the Season Versus San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Forwards Preston Judd, Timo Werner, Defender Paul Marie Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Major League Soccer Issues Suspension to Inter Miami CF Midfielder Yannick Bright - MLS
- San Diego FC Announces Dexcom as Official Glucose Biosensing Partner - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Set to Play San Jose Earthquakes at Home on Saturday Night - St. Louis City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Unveils Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration Presented by Kroger - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Teams to Participate in 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, Texas - St. Louis City SC
- adidas and Audi Team up to Launch Exclusive Line of Inter Miami CF Merchandise - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes erase early deficit, erupt for five second-half goals to improve to 8-1-0 for first time in club history - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rapids Earn a Point on the Road in 0-0 Draw with LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Plays to 0-0 Draw with Colorado Rapids - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Falls 0-2 to Reigning MLS Cup Champs Inter Miami CF - Real Salt Lake
- Galaxy Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Columbus Crew - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Secures 0-2 Victory on the Road over Real Salt Lake - Inter Miami CF
- Recap: Rapids Draw with LAFC to Earn First Point in BMO Stadium - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium - San Diego FC
- Academy Product Noah Allen Becomes All-Time Appearance Leader for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Second Consecutive Shutout Victory After 1-0 Home Win over San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
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Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Micro TDH and Sickick Confirmed Performances to Enhance Saturday's Matchday at Nu Stadium
- Head Coach Hoyos, De Paul Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- adidas and Audi Team up to Launch Exclusive Line of Inter Miami CF Merchandise
- Inter Miami CF Secures 0-2 Victory on the Road over Real Salt Lake
- Academy Product Noah Allen Becomes All-Time Appearance Leader for Inter Miami CF