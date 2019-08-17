Missions Snap Skid with 13-Inning Walk-Off Victory

August 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





SAN ANTONIO - Tyler Saladino yanked a line drive down the third base line in the 13th inning to provide the San Antonio Missions with the 5-4 walk-off victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes Saturday night at Wolff Stadium. The win snapped San Antonio's losing streak at eight games.

Lucas Erceg was placed at second base to begin the 13th inning and was moved along to third base on a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt from Nate Orf. Saladino then stepped up to the plate and delivered the game's biggest hit. The walk-off hit was Saladino's second of the season.

In his first start with the Missions Tyler Austin made quite the impression as he collected three hits and scored a pair of runs.

His first hit came in the form of a ground rule double with one out in the second inning. Austin didn't stay at second base for long as Corey Ray smashed the first pitch he saw in the second inning over the right field fence to put the Missions in front 2-0

The Missions were victims of a controversial call in the sixth inning. With a pair of runners on base Yadiel Rivera scorched a fly ball over the head of left fielder Troy Stokes Jr. The ball one hopped up against the wall but was ruled as a three-run home run to give the Baby Cakes a 4-2 advantage.

San Antonio tied the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tyler Austin got the frame started with a base hit, which was followed by a double from Tyrone Taylor. Ray matched a season-high with his third RBI of the night as he hit a sacrifice fly to left field. The Missions put men at every base for Orf who earned an RBI without lifting the bat off his shoulder. The second baseman worked a walk to bring home the tying run.

Thomas Jankins spun his team-leading ninth quality start and the bullpen put together seven shutout innings to secure the victory. Taylor Williams and Deolis Guerra each posted two shutout innings while Jay Jackson earned his fifth win of the season with a perfect 13th inning.

The Missions and Baby Cakes conclude their four-game series Sunday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Aaron Wilkerson (7-2, 3.59) is scheduled to start for San Antonio against right-hander Cody Poteet (2-1, 4.53). First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

* With the win, San Antonio improved to 73-51 on the season.

* San Antonio's season-long losing streak was snapped at eight games. It was the longest losing streak for the Missions since they dropped eight in a row from August 15-22, 2012.

* David Freitas entered in the 12th inning as a pinch hitter and was intentionally walked to extend his on-base streak to 27 games. His hitting streak remains intact at 12 games and his RBI streak came to an end at eight games.

* Saturday's game was the fourth extra-inning game for the Missions in their last seven home games. It was the fourth extra-inning game of the season between the Missions and the Baby Cakes in 15 meetings.

* The Missions are now 6-4 in extra-inning games in 2019

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.