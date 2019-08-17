'Cakes Fall in 13

SAN ANTONIO - Tyler Saladino drilled a two out single to bring home Lucas Erceg and give the San Antonio Missions a 5-4 win in thirteen innings on Saturday.

Corey Ray delivered a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Missions a 2-0 lead. New Orleans grabbed the lead in the sixth inning with a three-run home run from Yadiel Rivera.

The Missions tied the game in the seventh inning sending eight batters to the plate and scored a pair.

The 'Cakes and Missions failed to score in each of the first three extra innings, New Orleans stranded nine runners and finished the game three for seventeen with runners in scoring position.

Erceg opened the thirteenth inning as the placed runner, advanced to third on a bunt. Saladino singled bringing the Missions eight game losing streak to an end. New Orleans four game win streak is snapped.

GAME NOTES- New Orleans is 4-10 in extra-inning games, second-most played in the PCL (Round Rock, 14).

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes continue their short road-trip on Sunday at 6pm against the Missions.

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Monday, August 19th to play Omaha in a four-game series. The 'Cakes have eight home games remaining.

August 17, 2019

New Orleans 4

San Antonio 5

