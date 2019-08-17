Dodgers Can't Catch Up to Express

August 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Round Rock, Texas - The Round Rock Express pitching staff scattered four hits, struck out 14 batters and shut out the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 2-0, Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

Express starting pitcher Brandon Bielak (7-4) silenced the Dodgers over six strong innings, holding OKC to four hits. He tied his season high with nine strikeouts and only walked one batter while holding the Dodgers 0-for-8 with runners on base.

Relievers Dean Deetz and Riley Ferrell combined to work three perfect innings and notched five strikeouts. Between Bielak, Deetz and Ferrell, the trio retired the final 12 Dodgers batters and 17 of the final 19 Dodgers to step to the plate. Ferrell needed just nine pitches to complete the ninth inning and earn his first save.

Saturday marked the seventh time the Dodgers were blanked the season, but the first time since June 22. It was Round Rock's 11th shutout of the season.

The Dodgers (57-66) have now lost five of their last seven games and have been held to three or fewer runs and six or fewer hits in each of the defeats. During the current series in Round Rock, the Dodgers have been limited to six runs and 15 hits over the first three games.

Round Rock (75-48) followed up a five-homer game on Friday with another one in the first inning. Jack Mayfield hit his fourth homer in six at-bats, giving the Express a 1-0 lead.

In was the same story in the second inning, with another Express batter hitting a home run with two strikes and two outs, as Nick Tanielu's solo shot made it 2-0.

After the two early homers, the Dodgers pitching staff maintained the two-run deficit the rest of the game. Starting pitcher Daniel Corcino finished his outing with three scoreless frames and induced two double plays. Jaime Schultz worked two scoreless innings with four strikeouts, leaving a three runners in scoring position. Victor Gonzalez put up another zero in the eighth inning.

The three OKC pitchers allowed just five hits combined, notched 10 strikeouts and held Round Rock 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Corcino (8-6) took the loss after allowing two runs and three hits over five innings. He finished with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Dodgers had four runners reach scoring position throughout the night, but none advanced to third base. The team went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, and going back to Friday's game, OKC is 0-for-the-last-17 with runners on base.

The Dodgers meet the Express for the final time this season, looking to avoid a series sweep at 6:05 p.m. Sunday. Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.