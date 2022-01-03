Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Andrew Hammond from Iowa

January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad. In addition, the Wild reassigned D Calen Addison to the taxi squad.

Hammond, 33 (2/11/88), is 6-1-2 with a 2.09 goals-against average (GAA), a .919 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts in nine games with Iowa this season. He leads the AHL in shutouts and ranks seventh in GAA. Hammond was on the Wild taxi squad last season and did not appear in a game. He went 16-12-3 with a 2.53 GAA, a .908 SV% and four shutouts in 33 games with the Rochester Americans (AHL) in 2019-20. Hammond is 84-68-11 with a 2.88 GAA, a .906 SV% and 13 shutouts in 174 career AHL games with Binghamton, San Antonio, Belleville, Rochester and Iowa.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound native of Surrey, B.C., is 27-15-6 with a 2.31 GAA, a .923 SV% and four shutouts in 56 career NHL games (49 starts) in parts of five NHL seasons with Ottawa (2013-17) and Colorado (2017-18). Hammond is 1-3 with a 3.00 GAA and a .924 SV% in five career Stanley Cup Playoff games with Ottawa (2014-15) and Colorado (2017-18). He signed with Ottawa as a free agent on March 20, 2013, and made his NHL debut on Feb. 27, 2014 vs. Detroit. Hammond went 14-0-1 with a 1.58 GAA, a .949 SV% and two shutouts in his first 15 NHL starts with Ottawa (Feb. 18, 2015 - March 23, 2015) and became the second goaltender in NHL history to allow two goals or less in his first 12 starts (Frank Brimsek, 1938-39). He also became the first goaltender to earn at least one point in each of his first 15 NHL starts (14-0-1) since Patrick Lalime (1996-97). Hammond finished the 2014-15 season with a 20-1-2 record and a 1.79 GAA, a .942 SV% and four shutouts in 24 games (23 starts) and was named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

He wears sweater No. 35 with Minnesota.

Minnesota plays in Boston against the Bruins on Jan. 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. CT. Iowa plays the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg on Jan. 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.