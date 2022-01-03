Checkers Recall Max Zimmer, Sign Three to PTOs

The Checkers added four skaters to their roster this morning, recalling forward Max Zimmer from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and signing forward Craig Martin and defensemen Nolan Kneen and Bobby Russell to professional tryout contracts.

Zimmer, 24, inked an AHL deal with the Checkers last week. The forward has previously suited up for Charlotte four times this season on PTOs. He currently ranks second on Greenville in scoring with 19 points (10g, 9a) in 21 games and has posted 53 points (28g, 25a) in 77 career ECHL games.

Martin, 26, currently leads the Jacksonville Icemen in scoring and is tied for seventh in the ECHL with 28 points (12g, 16a) in 30 games this season. A third-year pro, the BC native has recorded 61 points (27g, 34a) in 110 career ECHL games with Adirondack and Jacksonville. Prior to turning pro, Martin spent four years at Quinnipiac, notching 75 points (27g, 48a) in 134 games while playing alongside Chase Priskie.

Kneen, 22, has nine points (3g, 6a) in 15 games for the ECHL's Allen Americans this season. In his second pro season, the undrafted BC native has 17 points (6g, 11a) in 40 career ECHL games - all with Allen. Prior to turning pro Kneen posted 139 points (28g, 111a) in 310 WHL games over six seasons with Kamloops and Saskatoon.

Russell, 21, has four points (2g, 2a) in 11 games for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The undrafted BC native is in his first pro campaign, and made his AHL debut earlier this season when he appeared in one game for the Ontario Reign. Prior to turning pro Russell put up 55 points (14g, 41a) in 178 career WHL games over five seasons with Kootenay and Spokane.

The Checkers are slated to return to action this weekend with a pair of road contests in Bridgeport starting on Saturday.

