Marlies Host Senators in Finale of Three Straight Matchups

January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Belleville Senators on Monday afternoon, for the third of three straight games between the two divisional rivals. The Senators took the most recent matchup 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Marlies are 6-7-1-1 against North Division opponents and 3-1-0-0 against the Belleville Senators. Toronto has outscored Belleville 16-8 this season.

On the Marlies side, Brett Seney leads the team in goals with 11 so far this season. Another player to watch is Filip Král who has recorded assists in four consecutive games. On the Belleville side, some players to watch include Jake Lucchini who leads the way with 19 points, and Rourke Chartier who has scored in two straight contests against the Marlies.

Puck drops at 3:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

