Senators and Crunch Reschedule Pair of Postponed Games

January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Syracuse Crunch have agreed to reschedule two postponed games from earlier this season and the American Hockey League has approved the new dates, with the details as follows:

AHL Game # 365 (Belleville at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 17, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena.

AHL Game #411 (Syracuse at Belleville), originally scheduled for Dec. 28, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at CAA Arena.

All tickets from the Dec.28 game at CAA Arena are still valid for the rescheduled date on Feb. 22. Fans with questions or concerns can contact the CAA Arena Box Office, or email info@bellevillesens.com.

