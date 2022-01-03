American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Games

January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League on Monday announced schedule changes in response to the postponement of the two games originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 22, and Thursday, December 23, in Cleveland between the Monsters and Chicago Wolves. In place of the originally scheduled game on December 22, the Cleveland Monsters will play the Chicago Wolves at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, February 8, at 7:00 p.m. In place of the originally scheduled game on December 23, the Cleveland Monsters will play the Chicago Wolves at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, March 29, at 7:00 p.m.

All tickets and seating locations that were purchased for the postponed games (December 22 then rescheduled to February 8 and December 23 then rescheduled to March 29) will be automatically transferred to the corresponding newly scheduled game. Ticket holders may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at 216-420-0000 for more information or for any questions.

To purchase new or additional tickets to the newly scheduled game visit clevelandmonsters.com. Tickets start at just $10.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.