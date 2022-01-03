Amerks Announce Make-Up Dates with Penguins, Comets
January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today a pair of make-up dates for two games that were previously postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols.
The team's schedule updates include the following:
Rochester's home game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL No. 398), originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
Rochester's home game against the Utica Comets (AHL No. 407), originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, has been rescheduled Friday, Apr. 29 at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
The American Hockey League Board of Governors recently approved the extension of the 2021-22 calendar by six days. The regular season will now conclude on April 30, 2022.
All previously purchased tickets will automatically roll over to the newly scheduled home game. If the rescheduled date presents conflicts for ticket buyers, fans will have the option to apply game tickets to any remaining 2021-22 regular-season home game.
For more information, ticket buyers are encouraged to contact their account representative directly or memberservices@bluecrossarena.com.
