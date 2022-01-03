Thunderbirds Announce Rescheduled Game Dates
January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today a pair of rescheduled game dates for the current season.
The Thunderbirds vs. Utica Comets game, which was postponed from its original date of Wednesday, Dec. 29, will now be played on Wednesday, February 9 at the MassMutual Center, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.
In addition, the Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins have announced that their game in Providence, originally slated for Wednesday, March 9 at 7:05 p.m., has been rescheduled to Friday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
Fans with tickets to the Dec. 29 game vs. Utica are advised that physical tickets reflecting the original game date (Dec. 29) will still be honored on February 9. Fans with digital tickets will see the game date automatically changed in their ticket account.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and with any questions about these changes, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
